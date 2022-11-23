Lirik Lagu Something Unreal - The Script dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Something Unreal - The Script

I've been flicking over stations

I've been clicking through the sites

Read every newspaper

But I'm still not right in the head

No, not right in the head

I've been drinking 'til I'm sober

I've been getting real high

Been cutting old wounds

And staying up all night again

Oh, all night again

'Cause I wanna feel something unreal

I wanna feel something unreal, yeah

Yeah, ooh

Yeah, ooh

Every bone I break, if it's love or hate

I wanna feel

Every time I bruise, if it's win or lose

I wanna feel

(Something unreal)

I've been digging up skeletons

I've been turning over rocks

But a million more problems

Is all that I got in the end

All I got in the end

My heart has been rewired

I've been living online

There's ideas of living Lord

But this ain't mine, it's pretend

Lord, oh, it's pretend, yeah

'Cause I wanna feel something unreal

I wanna feel something unreal, yeah

Yeah, ooh

Yeah, ooh

Every bone I break, if it's love or hate

I wanna feel

Every time I bruise, if it's win or lose

I wanna feel

(Something unreal)

I wanna feel

I wanna feel