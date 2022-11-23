Lirik Lagu Something Unreal - The Script dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Something Unreal - The Script
I've been flicking over stations
I've been clicking through the sites
Read every newspaper
But I'm still not right in the head
No, not right in the head
I've been drinking 'til I'm sober
I've been getting real high
Been cutting old wounds
And staying up all night again
Oh, all night again
'Cause I wanna feel something unreal
I wanna feel something unreal, yeah
Yeah, ooh
Yeah, ooh
Every bone I break, if it's love or hate
I wanna feel
Every time I bruise, if it's win or lose
I wanna feel
(Something unreal)
I've been digging up skeletons
I've been turning over rocks
But a million more problems
Is all that I got in the end
All I got in the end
My heart has been rewired
I've been living online
There's ideas of living Lord
But this ain't mine, it's pretend
Lord, oh, it's pretend, yeah
'Cause I wanna feel something unreal
I wanna feel something unreal, yeah
Yeah, ooh
Yeah, ooh
Every bone I break, if it's love or hate
I wanna feel
Every time I bruise, if it's win or lose
I wanna feel
(Something unreal)
I wanna feel
I wanna feel
