Lirik Lagu Don’t Cry for Me - The Zombies dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Don’t Cry for Me
Ah ah ah
Don't cry for me
'Cause there's one thing I found out
I can live without you every day
And I'm better off with you far away from me
Ah ah ah
Don't break your heart
Thinking you have let me down
In the light of day, I can see what's real
And now I know what I really feel for you
Ah ah ah
If I'm wrong
You can smile and say, "I told you so"
But I've got that feelin'
That I found that you can lie
Don't cry for me
You will only waste your time
Thinkin' I'm in tears, for you're here no more
But the tears won't come and I'll cry no more for you
Ah ah ah
If I'm wrong
You can smile and say, "I told you so"
But I've got that feelin'
That I found that you can lie
So, don't cry for me
You will only waste your time
Thinkin' I'm in tears, for you're here no more
But the tears won't come and I'll cry no more for you
Ah ah ah
Ah ah ah
Artis: The Zombies
