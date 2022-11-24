Lirik Lagu Don’t Cry for Me - The Zombies dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Don’t Cry for Me

Ah ah ah

Don't cry for me

'Cause there's one thing I found out

I can live without you every day

And I'm better off with you far away from me

Ah ah ah

Don't break your heart

Thinking you have let me down

In the light of day, I can see what's real

And now I know what I really feel for you

Ah ah ah

If I'm wrong

You can smile and say, "I told you so"

But I've got that feelin'

That I found that you can lie

Don't cry for me

You will only waste your time

Thinkin' I'm in tears, for you're here no more

But the tears won't come and I'll cry no more for you

Ah ah ah

If I'm wrong

You can smile and say, "I told you so"

But I've got that feelin'

That I found that you can lie

So, don't cry for me

You will only waste your time

Thinkin' I'm in tears, for you're here no more

But the tears won't come and I'll cry no more for you

Ah ah ah

Ah ah ah

Artis: The Zombies