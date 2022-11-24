Lirik Lagu Beautiful – Lana Del Rey dan Fakta di Baliknya

Beautiful – Lana Del Rey

Lets keep it simple, babe

Don't make me complicated

Don't tell me to be glad when I'm sad

I really hate that

I try not to be bad

He's interested, he's holding me back

If I could be more like you, I would

But I can't, and I'm glad about that

What if someone had asked Picasso not to be sad?

Never known who he was or the man he'd become

There would be no blue period

Let me run with the wolves, let me do what I do

Let me show you how sadness can turn into happiness

I can turn blue into something

Beautiful, beautiful

Beautiful like you

Beautiful, beautiful

Beautiful like you

Let's keep it simple, babe

We can't afford to change it

Don't turn me into somethin' I'm not

There's no way to sustain it

I try not to hold back

It seems either way it makes you mad

So I'll be who I'll be if you think that that's cool

Then I'll take you back

What if someone had asked Picasso not to be sad?

Never known who he was or the man he'd become

There would be no blue period

Let me run with the wolves, let me do what I do

Let me show you how sadness can turn into happiness

I can turn blue into something

Beautiful, beautiful

Beautiful like you

Beautiful, beautiful

Beautiful like you

Beautiful, beautiful

Beautiful like you

Beautiful, beautiful

Beautiful like you

