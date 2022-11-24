Lirik Lagu Beautiful – Lana Del Rey dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lets keep it simple, babe
Don't make me complicated
Don't tell me to be glad when I'm sad
I really hate that
I try not to be bad
He's interested, he's holding me back
If I could be more like you, I would
But I can't, and I'm glad about that
What if someone had asked Picasso not to be sad?
Never known who he was or the man he'd become
There would be no blue period
Let me run with the wolves, let me do what I do
Let me show you how sadness can turn into happiness
I can turn blue into something
Beautiful, beautiful
Beautiful like you
Beautiful, beautiful
Beautiful like you
Let's keep it simple, babe
We can't afford to change it
Don't turn me into somethin' I'm not
There's no way to sustain it
I try not to hold back
It seems either way it makes you mad
So I'll be who I'll be if you think that that's cool
Then I'll take you back
What if someone had asked Picasso not to be sad?
Never known who he was or the man he'd become
There would be no blue period
Let me run with the wolves, let me do what I do
Let me show you how sadness can turn into happiness
I can turn blue into something
Beautiful, beautiful
Beautiful like you
Beautiful, beautiful
Beautiful like you
Beautiful, beautiful
Beautiful like you
Beautiful, beautiful
Beautiful like you
