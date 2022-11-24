Lirik Lagu Open Up – Lullaboy dan Fakta di Baliknya

Open Up – Lullaboy

Be my reason

Be a part of me

Only pieces

Makes it hard to love

All that you are

And I think that I want you more

I don't know when

You need room to breathe, but

All I need is

A little room for me

And I'll quietly wait

'Til you knock on my open door, mm

When the rain comes and washes away

All of my sins and all my mistakes

I'll be reminded that seasons can change

And I'll never be the same

So don't ever leave

I'll try to open up, open up to you

Don't let me be, I know

I'll fall in love, fall in love with you

Will you be there? Will you settle in?

Do I compare when you feel my skin?

So hurry back home, 'cause you're everything I adore

Oh, when the rain comes and washes away

All of my sins and all my mistakes

I'll be reminded that seasons can change

And I'll never be the same

So don't ever leave

I'll try to open up, open up to you

Don't let me be, I know

I'll fall in love, fall in love with you

Don't ever leave

I'll try to open up, open up to you

Don't let me be, no

I'll fall in love, fall in love with you