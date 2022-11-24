Lirik Lagu Open Up – Lullaboy dan Fakta di Baliknya

Be my reason
Be a part of me
Only pieces
Makes it hard to love
All that you are
And I think that I want you more
I don't know when
You need room to breathe, but
All I need is
A little room for me
And I'll quietly wait
'Til you knock on my open door, mm
When the rain comes and washes away
All of my sins and all my mistakes
I'll be reminded that seasons can change
And I'll never be the same
So don't ever leave
I'll try to open up, open up to you
Don't let me be, I know
I'll fall in love, fall in love with you
Will you be there? Will you settle in?
Do I compare when you feel my skin?
So hurry back home, 'cause you're everything I adore
Oh, when the rain comes and washes away
All of my sins and all my mistakes
I'll be reminded that seasons can change
And I'll never be the same
So don't ever leave
I'll try to open up, open up to you
Don't let me be, I know
I'll fall in love, fall in love with you
Don't ever leave
I'll try to open up, open up to you
Don't let me be, no
I'll fall in love, fall in love with you
