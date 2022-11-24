Lagu Text Book – Lana  Del Rey dan Fakta di Baliknya

I guess you could call it textbook
I was looking for the father I wanted back
And I thought I found it in Brentwood
It seemed only appropriate you'd easily had my back
And then there was the issue of her
I didn't even like myself, or love the life I had
And there you were with shinin' stars standin' blue with open arms
You touched the detriment most of the friends I knew already had
You've got a Thunderbird, my daddy had one, too
Let's rewrite history, I'll do this dance with you
You know I'm not that girl, you know I'll never be
Maybe just the way we're different could set me free
There we were, screamin', "Black Lives Matter"
In a crowd, by the Old Man River
And I saw you saw who I am
God, I wish I was with my father
He could see us in all our splendor
All the things I couldn't want for him
I screamed for them, oh, oh
I screamed for them, ah-ah
Could we do this dance again?
Do you think if I go blonde we could get our old love back?
I guess this is really the end
I never felt jealous before this year, but I'm jealous now
People say we're too much alike
But maybe, finally, that'll make it right in the end
Of all these sleepless nights
Other men I met felt right
Would smile at you and stick a knife in your back
Finally, I met you, so I'm not wonderin' why
