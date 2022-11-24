Lirik Lagu Blue Banisters – Lana Del Rey dan Fakta di Baliknya

There's a picture on the wall of me on a John Deere
Jenny handed me a beer, said, "How the hell did you get there?"
Oklahoma
Mm, mm
There were flowers that were dry, sittin' on the dresser
She asked me where they're from, I said, "A place I don't remember"
Oklahoma (oh)
Jenny jumped into the pool, she was swimmin' with Nikki Lane
She said, "Most men don't want a woman with a legacy, it's of age"
She said, "You can't be a muse and be happy, too
You can't blacken the pages with Russian poetry and be happy"
And that scared me
'Cause I met a man who
Said he'd come back every May
Just to help me if I'd paint
My banisters blue
Blue banisters, ooh
Said he'd fix my weathervane
Give me children, take away my pain
And paint my banisters blue
My banisters blue
There's a hole that's in my heart all my women try and heal
They're doin' a good job convincin' me that it's not real
It's heat lightning
Oh, oh
'Cause there's a man that's in my past, there's a man that's still right here
He's real enough to touch and in my darkest nights
He's shinin'
Ooh
Jenny was smokin' by the pool, we were writin' with Nikki Lane
I said, "I'm scared of the Santa Clarita Fires, I wish that it would rain"
I said, "The power of us three can bring absolutely anything
Except that one thing, the diamonds, the rust, and the rain
The thing that washes away the pain"
But that's okay, 'cause
Now when weather turns to May
All my sisters come to paint
My banisters green
My blue banisters grey
Tex and Mex are in the Bay
Chucky's makin' birthday cake
Chickens runnin' barefeet, there's a baby on the way
And now my blue banisters are green and grey
Ah-ah
Summer comes, winter goes
Spring, I skip, God knows
Summer comes, winter goes
Spring, I sleep, Heaven knows
Every time it turns to May
All my sisters fly to me
To paint, paint
