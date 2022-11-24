Lirik Lagu Blue Banisters – Lana Del Rey dan Fakta di Baliknya

Blue Banisters – Lana Del Rey

There's a picture on the wall of me on a John Deere

Jenny handed me a beer, said, "How the hell did you get there?"

Oklahoma

Mm, mm

There were flowers that were dry, sittin' on the dresser

She asked me where they're from, I said, "A place I don't remember"

Oklahoma (oh)

Jenny jumped into the pool, she was swimmin' with Nikki Lane

She said, "Most men don't want a woman with a legacy, it's of age"

She said, "You can't be a muse and be happy, too

You can't blacken the pages with Russian poetry and be happy"

And that scared me

'Cause I met a man who

Said he'd come back every May

Just to help me if I'd paint

My banisters blue

Blue banisters, ooh

Said he'd fix my weathervane

Give me children, take away my pain

And paint my banisters blue

My banisters blue

There's a hole that's in my heart all my women try and heal

They're doin' a good job convincin' me that it's not real

It's heat lightning

Oh, oh

'Cause there's a man that's in my past, there's a man that's still right here

He's real enough to touch and in my darkest nights

He's shinin'

Ooh

Jenny was smokin' by the pool, we were writin' with Nikki Lane

I said, "I'm scared of the Santa Clarita Fires, I wish that it would rain"

I said, "The power of us three can bring absolutely anything

Except that one thing, the diamonds, the rust, and the rain

The thing that washes away the pain"

But that's okay, 'cause

Now when weather turns to May

All my sisters come to paint

My banisters green

My blue banisters grey

Tex and Mex are in the Bay

Chucky's makin' birthday cake

Chickens runnin' barefeet, there's a baby on the way

And now my blue banisters are green and grey

Ah-ah

Summer comes, winter goes

Spring, I skip, God knows

Summer comes, winter goes

Spring, I sleep, Heaven knows

Every time it turns to May

All my sisters fly to me

To paint, paint

