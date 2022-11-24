Lirik Lagu Violets for Roses – Lana Del Rey dan Fakta di Baliknya

Violets for Roses – Lana Del Rey

There's something in the air

The girls are running 'round in summer dresses

With their masks off, and it makes me so happy

Larchmont Village smells like lilies of the valley

And the bookstore doors are opening

And it's finally happening

Ever since I fell out of love with you, I fell back in love with me

And boy, does it feel sweet, like a summer breeze

Ever since I fell out of love with you, I fell back in love with the city

Like the Paramount sign sparkling, sparkling just for me

You made me trade my violets for roses

You tried to trade in my new truck for horses

Don't forget all of these things that you love are the same things I hate

A simple life, I chose this

You made me trade my violets for roses

You tried to take all the pink off my toes

And God knows the only mistake that a man can make

Is tryna make a woman change and trade her violets for roses

Ah-la-ha, ah-ha

Trade her violets for roses

Ah-la-ha, ah-ha

There's something in the air

I hope it doesn't change, that it's for real

The beginning of something big happening

And by the Merthyr alleys in the streets have ceased

And still, the shadows haunt the avenue

The silence is deafenin'

Ever since I fell out of love with you, I fell back in love with the streets

And God, does it feel sweet, like a summer breeze

Ever since I fell out of love with you, I break dance to the back beat

And God, does it sound sweet, like it's playin' just for me