Lirik Lagu Violets for Roses – Lana Del Rey dan Fakta di Baliknya

Violets for Roses – Lana Del Rey
There's something in the air
The girls are running 'round in summer dresses
With their masks off, and it makes me so happy
Larchmont Village smells like lilies of the valley
And the bookstore doors are opening
And it's finally happening
Ever since I fell out of love with you, I fell back in love with me
And boy, does it feel sweet, like a summer breeze
Ever since I fell out of love with you, I fell back in love with the city
Like the Paramount sign sparkling, sparkling just for me
You made me trade my violets for roses
You tried to trade in my new truck for horses
Don't forget all of these things that you love are the same things I hate
A simple life, I chose this
You made me trade my violets for roses
You tried to take all the pink off my toes
And God knows the only mistake that a man can make
Is tryna make a woman change and trade her violets for roses
Ah-la-ha, ah-ha
Trade her violets for roses
Ah-la-ha, ah-ha
There's something in the air
I hope it doesn't change, that it's for real
The beginning of something big happening
And by the Merthyr alleys in the streets have ceased
And still, the shadows haunt the avenue
The silence is deafenin'
Ever since I fell out of love with you, I fell back in love with the streets
And God, does it feel sweet, like a summer breeze
Ever since I fell out of love with you, I break dance to the back beat
And God, does it sound sweet, like it's playin' just for me
