Lirik Lagu Yosemite – Lana Del Rey dan Fakta di Baliknya

Yosemite – Lana Del Rey

Seasons may change

But we won't change

Isn't it sweet, how we, know that already?

Winter to Spring

Spring back to Fall

Isn't it cool how nothing here changes at all?

You make me feel I'm invincible

Just like I wanted

No more candle in the wind

It's not like I'm invisible

Not like before when I

Was burning at both ends

We did it for fun, we did it for free

I did it for you, you did it for me

We did it for the right reasons

We did it for the right reasons

Seasons may change

But we won't change

Isn't it strange how different we are from all of our friends?

Seasons will turn

The world it will turn

The only thing we'll turn, is the pages of all the poems we burn

Honey, you make me feel I'm invincible

It's just like I wanted

No more candle in the wind

It's not like I'm invisible

Like I was before

No more burning at both ends

Now, I do it for fun, I do it for free

I do it for you, you do it for me

We did it for the right reasons

We did it for the right reasons

I remember watching, How Green Was My Valley

Then I was thinking, "How deep was the canyon that you came from?"

Television static was quite overwhelming

Was it because of the cabin, the candles in the wind?

We've done it for fun, we've done it for free

I showed up for you, you showed up for me

We did it for the right reasons

We did it for fun, we did it for free

When I was young 'til eternity

I'll do it for the right reasons

Withstanding all the time, changes and seasons