Lirik Lagu Yosemite – Lana Del Rey dan Fakta di Baliknya

Seasons may change
But we won't change
Isn't it sweet, how we, know that already?
Winter to Spring
Spring back to Fall
Isn't it cool how nothing here changes at all?
You make me feel I'm invincible
Just like I wanted
No more candle in the wind
It's not like I'm invisible
Not like before when I
Was burning at both ends
We did it for fun, we did it for free
I did it for you, you did it for me
We did it for the right reasons
We did it for the right reasons
Seasons may change
But we won't change
Isn't it strange how different we are from all of our friends?
Seasons will turn
The world it will turn
The only thing we'll turn, is the pages of all the poems we burn
Honey, you make me feel I'm invincible
It's just like I wanted
No more candle in the wind
It's not like I'm invisible
Like I was before
No more burning at both ends
Now, I do it for fun, I do it for free
I do it for you, you do it for me
We did it for the right reasons
We did it for the right reasons
I remember watching, How Green Was My Valley
Then I was thinking, "How deep was the canyon that you came from?"
Television static was quite overwhelming
Was it because of the cabin, the candles in the wind?
We've done it for fun, we've done it for free
I showed up for you, you showed up for me
We did it for the right reasons
We did it for fun, we did it for free
When I was young 'til eternity
I'll do it for the right reasons
Withstanding all the time, changes and seasons
