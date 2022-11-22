Lirik Lagu Butterfly Effect - EXO dan Fakta di Baliknya

Gonggimajeo jeongmakan bame
Jichyeobeorin mami jamdeulji mothae
Na hollo hemaedeon teoneorui kkeute
Ttaseuhi daaodeon sum
Neoui sum Ooh ooh yeah
Aju yeorin geu sumgyeore
Naui maeumi swil goseul chaja
Nareul gamssa
Nae ane baramcheoreom bureoon Angel
Negeseo ireonan ongiga byeonhwasikyeo nal
Ijen duryeopji ana nae gyeoten nega isseo
I soneul nochi aneul teni
You're saving my life
(Oh oh oh yeah yeah)
Saving my life
(Oh oh oh yeah yeah)
Sarajiji ma
Nega gajin saegi nal muldeurin neukkim
Neowa hamkkehalsurok ganghaejyeo modeun geosi
Oeropdeon siganeul jina saeropge sijakdoeneun kkum
Neoran kkum Ooh ooh yeah
Pogeunhi buneun baramgyeore
Naui jeonbuga jejarireul chaja
Kkumman gata
Nae ane baramcheoreom bureoon Angel
Negeseo ireonan ongiga byeonhwasikyeo nal
Ijen duryeopji ana nae gyeoten nega isseo
I soneul nochi aneul teni
You're saving my life
(Oh oh oh yeah yeah)
Saving my life
(Oh oh oh yeah yeah)
Sarajiji ma
