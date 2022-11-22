Lirik Lagu Butterfly Effect - EXO dan Fakta di Baliknya

Butterfly Effect – EXO

Gonggimajeo jeongmakan bame

Jichyeobeorin mami jamdeulji mothae

Na hollo hemaedeon teoneorui kkeute

Ttaseuhi daaodeon sum

Neoui sum Ooh ooh yeah

Aju yeorin geu sumgyeore

Naui maeumi swil goseul chaja

Nareul gamssa

Nae ane baramcheoreom bureoon Angel

Negeseo ireonan ongiga byeonhwasikyeo nal

Ijen duryeopji ana nae gyeoten nega isseo

I soneul nochi aneul teni

You're saving my life

(Oh oh oh yeah yeah)

Saving my life

(Oh oh oh yeah yeah)

Sarajiji ma

Nega gajin saegi nal muldeurin neukkim

Neowa hamkkehalsurok ganghaejyeo modeun geosi

Oeropdeon siganeul jina saeropge sijakdoeneun kkum

Neoran kkum Ooh ooh yeah

Pogeunhi buneun baramgyeore

Naui jeonbuga jejarireul chaja

Kkumman gata

Nae ane baramcheoreom bureoon Angel

Negeseo ireonan ongiga byeonhwasikyeo nal

Ijen duryeopji ana nae gyeoten nega isseo

I soneul nochi aneul teni

You're saving my life

(Oh oh oh yeah yeah)

Saving my life

(Oh oh oh yeah yeah)

Sarajiji ma