Lirik Lagu Get It – Keshi dan Fakta di Baliknya

Gabriel
Ça peut être tout ce que tu veux
N'aie pas peur de tout vouloir
Il n'y a pas assez (keshi)
Big ice, feelin' so fine
Shit is on me and we spendin' all night
Come and get it, get it, get it, get it
Get it, get it, get it
Got my bag right, on my own time
Now these bitches tongue-tied tryna get on this side
Better come and get it, get it, get it, get it, get it
Get it, get it (yeah), get it, get it
Paranoid, white noise, think they up to some
Come and take more when they give you none
See me doin' good, why you reachin'?
'Cause I got everything I ever needed
Got my money (check), lady (check)
Rollie (check), Mary (check)
From the Southside with my dawgies on deck
And we can't sit still 'less a chain on the neck, huh
Give me everything, trade you anything you want
All this cash on me, doesn't matter what it cost
Give me everything, trade you anything you want
All this cash on me, all, all this cash on me
Big ice, feelin' so fine
Shit is on me and we spendin' all night
Come and get it, get it, get it, get it
Get it, get it, get it
Got my bag right, on my own time
Now these bitches tongue-tied tryna get on this side
Better come and get it, get it, get it, get it
Get it, get it, get it, get it
