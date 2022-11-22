Lirik Lagu Get It – Keshi dan Fakta di Baliknya

Get It – Keshi

Gabriel

Ça peut être tout ce que tu veux

N'aie pas peur de tout vouloir

Il n'y a pas assez (keshi)

Big ice, feelin' so fine

Shit is on me and we spendin' all night

Come and get it, get it, get it, get it

Get it, get it, get it

Got my bag right, on my own time

Now these bitches tongue-tied tryna get on this side

Better come and get it, get it, get it, get it, get it

Get it, get it (yeah), get it, get it

Paranoid, white noise, think they up to some

Come and take more when they give you none

See me doin' good, why you reachin'?

'Cause I got everything I ever needed

Got my money (check), lady (check)

Rollie (check), Mary (check)

From the Southside with my dawgies on deck

And we can't sit still 'less a chain on the neck, huh

Give me everything, trade you anything you want

All this cash on me, doesn't matter what it cost

Give me everything, trade you anything you want

All this cash on me, all, all this cash on me

Big ice, feelin' so fine

Shit is on me and we spendin' all night

Come and get it, get it, get it, get it

Get it, get it, get it

Got my bag right, on my own time

Now these bitches tongue-tied tryna get on this side

Better come and get it, get it, get it, get it

Get it, get it, get it, get it