Lirik Lagu Permanent Vacation - 5 Seconds of Summer dan Fakta di Baliknya

Permanent Vacation - 5 Seconds of Summer



You say that I'm too complicated

Hung up and miseducated

Well, I say nine-to-five is overrated

And we all fall down

I can't sleep 'cause my mind keeps racin'

My chest hurts 'cause my heart keeps breakin'

I'm so numb and I can't stop shakin'

And we all fall down



Frustration, desperation

They say I need some kind of medication

Situation: no motivation

Destination: permanent vacation



Hey, I'm doin' fine

And I know I'm out of line

So let's sing this one more time

It goes, destination: permanent vacation



Na-na, na-na-na-na-na-na



Voices are coming through the speaker

They can't make me a believer

I know I'm an underachiever

And we're all so proud

Watch out, I think we're goin' under

Right now, you're just another number

Get out, the system's in the gutter

And we're all so proud



Frustration, desperation

They say I need some kind of medication

Situation: no motivation

Destination: permanent vacation



Hey, I'm doin' fine

And I know I'm out of line

So let's sing this one more time

It goes, destination: permanent vacation

Hey, I'm doin' fine

And I know I'm out of line

So let's sing this one more time

It goes, destination: permanent vacation



Na-na, na-na-na-na-na-na

Na-na, na-na-na-na-na-na



Congratulations, your imitations

Are takin' over the radio stations

Corporations, calculations

We're the voice of the new generation

Congratulations, your imitations

Are takin' over the radio stations

Corporations, calculations

We're the voice of the new generation (Hey!)



Hey, I'm doin' fine

And I know I'm out of line

So let's sing this one more time

It goes, destination: permanent vacation

Hey, I'm doin' fine (Doing fine)

And I know I'm out of line (Out of line)

So let's sing this one more time

It goes, destination: permanent vacation



Na-na, na-na-na-na-na-na

Na-na, na-na-na-na-na-na

Destination: permanent vacation



Credit



Produser: Mike Green



Penulis: Joel Madden, Benji Madden, Mike Green, Michael Clifford, dan Luke Hemmings



Album: Sounds Good Feels Good



Genre: Alternative Pop



Fakta di balik lagu

Permanent Vacation merupakan lagu yang dibawakan oleh 5 Seconds of Summer dan dirilis pada 23 Oktober 2015 sebagai single keempat dalam album keduanya yang bertajuk Sounds Good Feels Good.



Lagu ini menceritakan perjuangan band untuk mengambil jalan keluar yang mudah dengan memberontak. Adapun judulnya adalah metafora untuk menjalani hidup sepenuhnya, terlepas dari kesulitan sosial dan emosional.



Diketahui, 5 Seconds of Summer adalah band pop-rock asal Sydney, Australia yang terdiri dari Luke Hemmings sebagai vokalis utama, Calum Hood sebagai bassist, Ashton Irwin sebagai drummer, dan Michael Clifford sebagai gitaris.



Band tersebut terbentuk pada 2011 dan dikenal secara luas ketika One Direction menemukan kaver lagu mereka di YouTube pada 2013. Tak lama kemudian, mereka merilis single bertajuk She Looks So Perfect yang kemudian memenangkan beberapa penghargaan.



Sejak 2014, 5 Seconds of Summer telah menjual lebih dari 10 juta album dan 2 juta tiket konser di seluruh dunia. Selain itu, lagu-lagunya pun telah diputar lebih dari 7 miliar kali, menjadikannya salah satu musisi Australia yang paling sukses dalam sejarah.



Pada Juni 2018, band ini kembali mencetak sejarah dengan menjadi band pertama yang memiliki tiga album pertama yang memuncak pada posisi ke-1 di tangga lagu Amerika Serikat, Billboard.



Begitu banyak penghargaan dan nominasi yang telah diterima oleh band ini, termasuk dianugerahi Penghargaan Prestasi Internasional Luar Biasa oleh APRA Music Awards pada 2019 hingga ditempatkan di Billboard's Top Artists of the 2010s, yang mencantumkan artis paling populer dan sukses pada era 2010-2019. (Khadijah Ardallyana Qirba)***

