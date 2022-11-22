Lirik Lagu Permanent Vacation - 5 Seconds of Summer dan Fakta di Baliknya

22 November 2022, 03:16 WIB
5 Seconds of Summer
5 Seconds of Summer /instagram.com/5sos

Permanent Vacation - 5 Seconds of Summer

You say that I'm too complicated
Hung up and miseducated
Well, I say nine-to-five is overrated
And we all fall down
I can't sleep 'cause my mind keeps racin'
My chest hurts 'cause my heart keeps breakin'
I'm so numb and I can't stop shakin'
And we all fall down

Frustration, desperation
They say I need some kind of medication
Situation: no motivation
Destination: permanent vacation

Hey, I'm doin' fine
And I know I'm out of line
So let's sing this one more time
It goes, destination: permanent vacation

Na-na, na-na-na-na-na-na

Voices are coming through the speaker
They can't make me a believer
I know I'm an underachiever
And we're all so proud
Watch out, I think we're goin' under
Right now, you're just another number
Get out, the system's in the gutter
And we're all so proud

Frustration, desperation
They say I need some kind of medication
Situation: no motivation
Destination: permanent vacation

Hey, I'm doin' fine
And I know I'm out of line
So let's sing this one more time
It goes, destination: permanent vacation
Hey, I'm doin' fine
And I know I'm out of line
So let's sing this one more time
It goes, destination: permanent vacation

Na-na, na-na-na-na-na-na
Na-na, na-na-na-na-na-na

Congratulations, your imitations
Are takin' over the radio stations
Corporations, calculations
We're the voice of the new generation
Congratulations, your imitations
Are takin' over the radio stations
Corporations, calculations
We're the voice of the new generation (Hey!)

Hey, I'm doin' fine
And I know I'm out of line
So let's sing this one more time
It goes, destination: permanent vacation
Hey, I'm doin' fine (Doing fine)
And I know I'm out of line (Out of line)
So let's sing this one more time
It goes, destination: permanent vacation

Na-na, na-na-na-na-na-na
Na-na, na-na-na-na-na-na
Destination: permanent vacation

Credit

Produser: Mike Green

Penulis: Joel Madden, Benji Madden, Mike Green, Michael Clifford, dan Luke Hemmings

Album: Sounds Good Feels Good

Genre: Alternative Pop

Fakta di balik lagu

Permanent Vacation merupakan lagu yang dibawakan oleh 5 Seconds of Summer dan dirilis pada 23 Oktober 2015 sebagai single keempat dalam album keduanya yang bertajuk Sounds Good Feels Good.

Lagu ini menceritakan perjuangan band untuk mengambil jalan keluar yang mudah dengan memberontak. Adapun judulnya adalah metafora untuk menjalani hidup sepenuhnya, terlepas dari kesulitan sosial dan emosional.

Diketahui, 5 Seconds of Summer adalah band pop-rock asal Sydney, Australia yang terdiri dari Luke Hemmings sebagai vokalis utama, Calum Hood sebagai bassist, Ashton Irwin sebagai drummer, dan Michael Clifford sebagai gitaris.

Band tersebut terbentuk pada 2011 dan dikenal secara luas ketika One Direction menemukan kaver lagu mereka di YouTube pada 2013. Tak lama kemudian, mereka merilis single bertajuk She Looks So Perfect yang kemudian memenangkan beberapa penghargaan.

Sejak 2014, 5 Seconds of Summer telah menjual lebih dari 10 juta album dan 2 juta tiket konser di seluruh dunia. Selain itu, lagu-lagunya pun telah diputar lebih dari 7 miliar kali, menjadikannya salah satu musisi Australia yang paling sukses dalam sejarah.

Pada Juni 2018, band ini kembali mencetak sejarah dengan menjadi band pertama yang memiliki tiga album pertama yang memuncak pada posisi ke-1 di tangga lagu Amerika Serikat, Billboard.

Begitu banyak penghargaan dan nominasi yang telah diterima oleh band ini, termasuk dianugerahi Penghargaan Prestasi Internasional Luar Biasa oleh APRA Music Awards pada 2019 hingga ditempatkan di Billboard's Top Artists of the 2010s, yang mencantumkan artis paling populer dan sukses pada era 2010-2019. (Khadijah Ardallyana Qirba)***

