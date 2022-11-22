Lirik Lagu High on Life – Martin Garrix feat Bonn dan Fakta di Baliknya

High on Life – Martin Garrix feat Bonn

Killed the demons of my mind

Ever since you came around

We're a river, running wild

How could I have been so blind?

I just live a fast life

Forget about the past time

Numb out to escape my feels

And friendships only pass by

Show up, gone, like strobe lights

With you, I feel something real

And I'd walk a million miles just to see you smile

'Til the day I die

Oh, I need you by my side, we'd get high on life

'Til the day we die

High on life 'til the day we die

High on life 'til the day we die

High on life 'til the day we die

And I'd walk a million miles just to see you smile

'Til the day I die

High on life 'til the day we die

Through my fingers, out of sight

How could I have let you go?

Cutting corners, turning stones

But I can only see your ghost