Lirik Lagu High on Life – Martin Garrix feat Bonn dan Fakta di Baliknya

High on Life – Martin Garrix feat Bonn
Killed the demons of my mind
Ever since you came around
We're a river, running wild
How could I have been so blind?
I just live a fast life
Forget about the past time
Numb out to escape my feels
And friendships only pass by
Show up, gone, like strobe lights
With you, I feel something real
And I'd walk a million miles just to see you smile
'Til the day I die
Oh, I need you by my side, we'd get high on life
'Til the day we die
High on life 'til the day we die
High on life 'til the day we die
High on life 'til the day we die
And I'd walk a million miles just to see you smile
'Til the day I die
High on life 'til the day we die
Through my fingers, out of sight
How could I have let you go?
Cutting corners, turning stones
But I can only see your ghost
