Lirik Lagu Come and Go – Marshmello feat Juice WRLD dan Fakta di Baliknya

Come and Go – Marshmello feat Juice WRLD
Whoa
Uh
Oh
(Mello made it right)
I try to be everything that I can
But sometimes I come out as bein' nothin'
I try to be everything that I can
But sometimes I come out as bein' nothin'
I pray to God that He make me a better man, uh
Maybe one day, I'ma stand for somethin'
I'm thankin' God that He made you part of the plan
I guess I ain't go through all that Hell for nothin'
I'm always fuckin' up and wreckin' shit, it seems like I perfected it
I offer you my love, I hope you take it like some medicine
You tell me, ain't nobody better than me, I think that there's better than me
Hope you see the better in me, always end up betterin' me
I don't wanna ruin this one
This type of love don't always come and go
I don't wanna ruin this one
This type of love don't always come and go
I don't wanna ruin this one
This type of love don't always come and go
I don't wanna ruin this one
This type of love don't always come and go
I don't wanna ruin this one
This type of love don't always come and go
I don't wanna ruin this one
This type of love don't always come and go
We take drugs, then you hold me close
Then I tell you how you make me whole
Sometimes, I feel you like bein' alone
Then you tell me that I shoulda stayed in the room
Guess I got it all wrong, all along, my fault
My mistakes probably wipe all the rights I've done
Sayin' goodbye to bygones, those are bygones
Head up, baby, stay strong, we gon' live long
I don't wanna ruin this one
This type of love don't always come and go
I don't wanna ruin this one
This type of love don't always come and go
I don't wanna ruin this one
This type of love don't always come and go
I don't wanna ruin this one
This type of love don't always come and go
I don't wanna ruin this one
This type of love don't always come and go
I don't wanna ruin this one
This type of love don't always come and go
