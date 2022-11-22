Lirik Lagu Come and Go – Marshmello feat Juice WRLD dan Fakta di Baliknya

Come and Go – Marshmello feat Juice WRLD

Whoa

Uh

Oh

(Mello made it right)

I try to be everything that I can

But sometimes I come out as bein' nothin'

I try to be everything that I can

But sometimes I come out as bein' nothin'

I pray to God that He make me a better man, uh

Maybe one day, I'ma stand for somethin'

I'm thankin' God that He made you part of the plan

I guess I ain't go through all that Hell for nothin'

I'm always fuckin' up and wreckin' shit, it seems like I perfected it

I offer you my love, I hope you take it like some medicine

You tell me, ain't nobody better than me, I think that there's better than me

Hope you see the better in me, always end up betterin' me

I don't wanna ruin this one

This type of love don't always come and go

I don't wanna ruin this one

This type of love don't always come and go

I don't wanna ruin this one

This type of love don't always come and go

I don't wanna ruin this one

This type of love don't always come and go

I don't wanna ruin this one

This type of love don't always come and go

I don't wanna ruin this one

This type of love don't always come and go

We take drugs, then you hold me close

Then I tell you how you make me whole

Sometimes, I feel you like bein' alone

Then you tell me that I shoulda stayed in the room

Guess I got it all wrong, all along, my fault

My mistakes probably wipe all the rights I've done

Sayin' goodbye to bygones, those are bygones

Head up, baby, stay strong, we gon' live long

I don't wanna ruin this one

This type of love don't always come and go

I don't wanna ruin this one

This type of love don't always come and go

I don't wanna ruin this one

This type of love don't always come and go

I don't wanna ruin this one

This type of love don't always come and go

I don't wanna ruin this one

This type of love don't always come and go

I don't wanna ruin this one

This type of love don't always come and go

Credit