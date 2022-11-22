Lirik Lagu Silence – Marshmello feat Khalid dan Fakta di Baliknya

Silence – Marshmello feat Khalid
Yeah, I'd rather be a lover than a fighter (fighter)
'Cause all my life, I've been fighting
Never felt a feeling of comfort, oh
And all this time, I've been hiding
And I never had someone to call my own, oh nah
I'm so used to sharing
Love only left me alone
But I'm at one with the silence
I found peace in your violence
Can't show me, there's no point in trying
I'm at one, and I've been quiet for too long
I found peace in your violence
Can't show me, there's no point in trying
I'm at one, and I've been silent for too long
I've been quiet for too long
I've been quiet for too long
I found peace in your violence
Can't show me, there's no point in trying
I'm at one, and I've been quiet for too long
I'm in need of a savior (savior), but I'm not asking for favors
My whole life, I've felt like a burden
I think too much, and I hate it
I'm so used to being in the wrong, I'm tired of caring
Loving never gave me a home, so I'll sit here in the silence
I found peace in your violence
Can't show me, there's no point in trying
I'm at one, and I've been quiet for too long
I found peace in your violence
Can't show me, there's no point in trying
I'm at one, and I've been silent for too long
I've been quiet for too long
I've been quiet for too long
I found peace in your violence
Can't show me, there's no point in trying
I'm at one, and I've been quiet for too long
Credit
Artis : Marshmello, Khalid
Artikel Pilihan