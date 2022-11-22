Lirik Lagu Dejavu – Lullaboy dan Fakta di Baliknya

can hear your voice in the air
Calling out my name but there is nobody there
And if you never leave in my head
Say it's over, oh, it's over
Oh, déjà vu
I remember being next to you
Just a photograph is all I need to get
Oh, feelings, I'm not used to
'Til I see you again
All I have is déjà-
Maybe I can do something new, oh, yeah
I can even try to escape California
But I know if I go, I still have your shadow
It won't leave me alone
It's me, myself and fucking
Déjà vu
I remember being next to you
Just a photograph is all I need to get
Oh, feelings, I'm not used to
'Til I see you again
(All I have is déjà vu)
Oh, déjà vu
I remember being next to you (next to you)
Just a photograph is all I need to get
Oh, feelings, I'm not used to
'Til I see you again
All I have is déjà vu
Déjà vu
I remember being next to you (next to you)
Just a photograph is all I need to get
Oh, feelings, I'm not used to
'Til I see you again
All I have is déjà vu
'Til I see you again
All I have is déjà vu
Credit
Artikel Pilihan