Lirik Lagu Dejavu – Lullaboy dan Fakta di Baliknya

Dejavu – Lullaboy

can hear your voice in the air

Calling out my name but there is nobody there

And if you never leave in my head

Say it's over, oh, it's over

Oh, déjà vu

I remember being next to you

Just a photograph is all I need to get

Oh, feelings, I'm not used to

'Til I see you again

All I have is déjà-

Maybe I can do something new, oh, yeah

I can even try to escape California

But I know if I go, I still have your shadow

It won't leave me alone

It's me, myself and fucking

Déjà vu

I remember being next to you

Just a photograph is all I need to get

Oh, feelings, I'm not used to

'Til I see you again

(All I have is déjà vu)

Oh, déjà vu

I remember being next to you (next to you)

Just a photograph is all I need to get

Oh, feelings, I'm not used to

'Til I see you again

All I have is déjà vu

Déjà vu

I remember being next to you (next to you)

Just a photograph is all I need to get

Oh, feelings, I'm not used to

'Til I see you again

All I have is déjà vu

'Til I see you again

All I have is déjà vu

