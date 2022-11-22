Lirik Lagu So Far Away – Martin Garrix dan David Guetta dan Fakta di Baliknya

So Far Away – Martin Garrix dan David Guetta

Light 'em up, light 'em up

Tell me where you are, tell me where you are

Summer nights, bright lights

And the shootin' stars, they break my heart

Callin' you now, but you're not pickin' up

Shadows so close if that's still enough

Light a match, light a match

Baby, in the dark, show me where you are

Oh, love

How I miss you every single day

When I see you on those streets

Oh, love

Tell me there's a river I can swim that will bring you back to me

'Cause I don't know how to love someone else

I don't know how to forget your face

No, love

God, I miss you every single day and now you're so far away

So far away

It's breakin' me, losin' you

We were far from perfect

But we were worth it

Too many fights, and we cried

But never said we're sorry

Stop sayin' you love me

You're callin' me now, but I can't pick up

Your shadow's still close, and I'm still in love

The summer's over now

But somehow it still breaks my heart

We could have had this talk

Oh

Oh, love

How I miss you every single day

When I see you on those streets

Oh, love

Tell me there's a river I can swim that will bring you back to me

'Cause I don't know how to love someone else

I don't know how to forget your face

No, love

God, I miss you every single day and now you're so far away

So far away

So far away, oh

So far away

So far away