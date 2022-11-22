Lirik Lagu Like I Do – Martin Garrix, David Guetta, Brooks dan Fakta di Baliknya

Like I Do – Martin Garrix, David Guetta dan Brooks

Baby, I think of you

When I'm all alone and it's half past two

Bet you think about it too

Ain't nobody love you like I do (like I do)

Baby, I think of you

When I'm all alone and it's half past two

Bet you think about it too

Ain't nobody love you like I do

Like I do

Like, like I do

Like I do

Like, like I do

Like I do

Like I do

Baby, I think of you

When I'm all alone and it's half past two

Bet you think about it too

Ain't nobody love you like I do (like I do)

Baby, I think of you

When I'm all alone and it's half past two

Bet you think about it too

Ain't nobody love you like I do

Like I do

Like, like I do

Like I do

Like, like I do

Like I do

Like I do

Baby, I think of you

When I'm all alone and it's half past two

Bet you think about it too

Ain't nobody love you like I do

Credit