Lirik Lagu Like I Do – Martin Garrix, David Guetta, Brooks dan Fakta di Baliknya

Like I Do – Martin Garrix, David Guetta dan Brooks
Baby, I think of you
When I'm all alone and it's half past two
Bet you think about it too
Ain't nobody love you like I do (like I do)
Baby, I think of you
When I'm all alone and it's half past two
Bet you think about it too
Ain't nobody love you like I do
Like I do
Like, like I do
Like I do
Like, like I do
Like I do
Like I do
Baby, I think of you
When I'm all alone and it's half past two
Bet you think about it too
Ain't nobody love you like I do (like I do)
Baby, I think of you
When I'm all alone and it's half past two
Bet you think about it too
Ain't nobody love you like I do
Like I do
Like, like I do
Like I do
Like, like I do
Like I do
Like I do
Baby, I think of you
When I'm all alone and it's half past two
Bet you think about it too
Ain't nobody love you like I do
Credit
Artikel Pilihan