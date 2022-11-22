Lirik Lagu The Boy – Lullaboy dan Fakta di Baliknya

The Boy – Lullaboy

I'm still your waterfall

And I still breathe and sleep

Hope you don't think that I've changed

Yeah

I know I cut you off

I feel the empty space

I know you need me to ask you to say

When I'm lying in bed with this feeling

And you finally find your way out

Don't tell me

I can't

Breathe

When you're gone

I need you

Here

With me

I tried to push you

But I need to know

I need to know

You'll take my heart

It's over

But I'm still the boy

You loved

And if we waited out

Pray that things would turn around

That there'd be nothing to face, yeah

Maybe we'd be alright

I'd have you in my arms tonight

But in the morning we'd still see the day

When I'm trying to save both our feelings

And you finally find your way out

Don't tell me

I can't

Breathe

When you're gone

I need you

Here

With me

I tried to push you

But I need to know

I need to know

You'll take my heart

It's over

But I'm still the boy

You loved