Lirik Lagu The Boy – Lullaboy dan Fakta di Baliknya

I'm still your waterfall
And I still breathe and sleep
Hope you don't think that I've changed
Yeah
I know I cut you off
I feel the empty space
I know you need me to ask you to say
When I'm lying in bed with this feeling
And you finally find your way out
Don't tell me
I can't
Breathe
When you're gone
I need you
Here
With me
I tried to push you
But I need to know
I need to know
You'll take my heart
It's over
But I'm still the boy
You loved
And if we waited out
Pray that things would turn around
That there'd be nothing to face, yeah
Maybe we'd be alright
I'd have you in my arms tonight
But in the morning we'd still see the day
When I'm trying to save both our feelings
And you finally find your way out
Don't tell me
I can't
Breathe
When you're gone
I need you
Here
With me
I tried to push you
But I need to know
I need to know
You'll take my heart
It's over
But I'm still the boy
You loved
Artikel Pilihan