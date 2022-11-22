Lirik Lagu Gold - Oberhofer dan Fakta di Baliknya

[Verse 1]
Oh, I don't know
Where I stand
I hope you got my note
Buried in the sand
[Pre-Chorus]
And girl I hope you're alright
Cause girl I know
I know ya!
[Chorus]
Inside, outside, inside, outside
Whoa! Inside, outside
Girl I hope you're alright
Cause I know, I know ya!
Inside, outside, inside, outside
Whoa! Girl take me home!
Oh! I know, oh
We'll go, We'll go
But oh! I hope oh
We'll grow, we'll grow, we'll grow
[Verse 2]
I hope you know this
That I'm in love!
You could get any
Anything you want
