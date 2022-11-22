Lirik Lagu Gold - Oberhofer dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Gold - Oberhofer

[Verse 1]

Oh, I don't know

Where I stand

I hope you got my note

Buried in the sand

[Pre-Chorus]

And girl I hope you're alright

Cause girl I know

I know ya!

[Chorus]

Inside, outside, inside, outside

Whoa! Inside, outside

Girl I hope you're alright

Cause I know, I know ya!

Inside, outside, inside, outside

Whoa! Girl take me home!

Oh! I know, oh

We'll go, We'll go

But oh! I hope oh

We'll grow, we'll grow, we'll grow

[Verse 2]

I hope you know this

That I'm in love!

You could get any

Anything you want