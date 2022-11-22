Lirik Lagu National Anthem – Lana Del Rey dan Fakta di Baliknya

National Anthem – Lana Del Rey

Money is the anthem of success

So before we go out, what's your address?

I'm your national anthem

God, you're so handsome

Take me to the Hamptons, Bugatti Veyron

He loves to romance 'em, reckless abandon

Holding me for ransom, upper echelon

He says to be cool but, I don't know how yet

Wind in my hair, hand on the back of my neck

I said, "Can we party later on?"

He said, "Yes, yes, yes"

Tell me I'm your national anthem

(Booyah, baby, bow, down, making me so wow now)

Tell me I'm your national anthem

(Sugar, sugar, how now? Take your body downtown)

Red, white, blue is in the sky

Summer's in the air and baby, heaven's in your eyes

I'm your national anthem

Money is the reason we exist

Everybody knows it, it's a fact (kiss, kiss)

I sing the national anthem while I'm standin'

Over your body, hold you like a python

And you can't keep your hands off me, or your pants on

See what you've done to me, King of Chevron

He said to be cool but, I'm already coolest

I said to get real, "Don't you know who you're dealing with?"

"Um, do you think you'll buy me lots of diamonds?"

Tell me I'm your national anthem

(Booyah, baby, bow, down, making me so wow now)

Tell me I'm your national anthem

(Sugar, sugar, how now? Take your body downtown)

Red, white, blue is in the sky

Summer's in the air and baby, heaven's in your eyes

I'm your national anthem