Lirik Lagu National Anthem – Lana Del Rey dan Fakta di Baliknya

National Anthem – Lana Del Rey
Money is the anthem of success
So before we go out, what's your address?
I'm your national anthem
God, you're so handsome
Take me to the Hamptons, Bugatti Veyron
He loves to romance 'em, reckless abandon
Holding me for ransom, upper echelon
He says to be cool but, I don't know how yet
Wind in my hair, hand on the back of my neck
I said, "Can we party later on?"
He said, "Yes, yes, yes"
Tell me I'm your national anthem
(Booyah, baby, bow, down, making me so wow now)
Tell me I'm your national anthem
(Sugar, sugar, how now? Take your body downtown)
Red, white, blue is in the sky
Summer's in the air and baby, heaven's in your eyes
I'm your national anthem
Money is the reason we exist
Everybody knows it, it's a fact (kiss, kiss)
I sing the national anthem while I'm standin'
Over your body, hold you like a python
And you can't keep your hands off me, or your pants on
See what you've done to me, King of Chevron
He said to be cool but, I'm already coolest
I said to get real, "Don't you know who you're dealing with?"
"Um, do you think you'll buy me lots of diamonds?"
Tell me I'm your national anthem
(Booyah, baby, bow, down, making me so wow now)
Tell me I'm your national anthem
(Sugar, sugar, how now? Take your body downtown)
Red, white, blue is in the sky
Summer's in the air and baby, heaven's in your eyes
I'm your national anthem
