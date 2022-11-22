Lirik Lagu Carmen – Lana Del Rey dan Fakta di Baliknya

Carmen – Lana Del Rey

Darling, darling, doesn't have a problem

Lying to herself 'cause her liquor's top shelf

It's alarming, honestly how charming she can be

Fooling everyone, telling Hum she's having fun

She says, "you don't want to be like me

Don't wanna see all the things I've seen"

I'm dying, I'm dying

She says, "you don't want to get this way

Famous, and dumb, at an early age

Lyingm I'm lying

The boys, the girls, they all like Carmen

She gives them butterflies, bats her cartoon eyes

She laughs like God, her mind's like a diamond

Buy her tonight, she's still shining

Like lightning, oh, like lightning

Carmen, Carmen, staying up 'til morning

Only seventeen, but she walks the streets so mean

It's alarming, truly, how disarming you can be

Eating soft ice cream, Coney Island queen

She says, "you don't want to be like me

Looking for fun, get me high for free

I'm dying, I'm dying"

She says, "you don't want to get this way

Street walk at night, and a star by day"

It's tiring, tiring

The boys, the girls, they all like Carmen

She gives them butterflies, bats her cartoon eyes

She laughs like God, her mind's like a diamond

Buy her tonight, she's still shining

Like lightning, oh, like lightning

Baby's all dressed up with nowhere to go

That's the little story of the girl you know

Relying on the kindness of strangers

Tyin' cherry knots, smilin', doin' party favors

Put your red dress on, put your lipstick on

Sing your song, song, now, the camera's on

And you're alive again

Mon amour, je sais que tu m'aimes aussi

Tu as besoin de moi

Tu as besoin de moi dans ta vie

Tu ne peux vivre sans moi

Et je mourrais sans toi

Je tuerais pour toi