Lirik Lagu Carmen – Lana Del Rey dan Fakta di Baliknya

Darling, darling, doesn't have a problem
Lying to herself 'cause her liquor's top shelf
It's alarming, honestly how charming she can be
Fooling everyone, telling Hum she's having fun
She says, "you don't want to be like me
Don't wanna see all the things I've seen"
I'm dying, I'm dying
She says, "you don't want to get this way
Famous, and dumb, at an early age
Lyingm I'm lying
The boys, the girls, they all like Carmen
She gives them butterflies, bats her cartoon eyes
She laughs like God, her mind's like a diamond
Buy her tonight, she's still shining
Like lightning, oh, like lightning
Carmen, Carmen, staying up 'til morning
Only seventeen, but she walks the streets so mean
It's alarming, truly, how disarming you can be
Eating soft ice cream, Coney Island queen
She says, "you don't want to be like me
Looking for fun, get me high for free
I'm dying, I'm dying"
She says, "you don't want to get this way
Street walk at night, and a star by day"
It's tiring, tiring
The boys, the girls, they all like Carmen
She gives them butterflies, bats her cartoon eyes
She laughs like God, her mind's like a diamond
Buy her tonight, she's still shining
Like lightning, oh, like lightning
Baby's all dressed up with nowhere to go
That's the little story of the girl you know
Relying on the kindness of strangers
Tyin' cherry knots, smilin', doin' party favors
Put your red dress on, put your lipstick on
Sing your song, song, now, the camera's on
And you're alive again
Mon amour, je sais que tu m'aimes aussi
Tu as besoin de moi
Tu as besoin de moi dans ta vie
Tu ne peux vivre sans moi
Et je mourrais sans toi
Je tuerais pour toi
