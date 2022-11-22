Lirik Lagu Million Dollar Man – Lana Del Rey dan Fakta di Baliknya

Million Dollar Man – Lana Del Rey

You said I was

The most exotic flower

Holding me tight

In our final hour

I don't know how you

Convince them and get them, babe

I don't know what you do

It's unbelievable

And I don't know how you

Get over, get over

Someone as dangerous

Tainted and flawed as you

One for the money

And two for the show

I love you, honey

I'm ready, I'm ready to go

How did you get that way?

I don't know

You're screwed up and brilliant

Look like a million dollar man

So why is my heart broke?

You've got the world

But baby, at what price?

Something so strange

Hard to define

It isn't that hard, boy

To like you or love you

I'd follow you down, down, down

You're unbelievable

If you're going crazy

Just grab me and take me

I'd follow you down, down, down

Anywhere, anywhere

One for the money

Two for the show

I love you, honey

I'm ready, I'm ready to go

How did you get that way?

I don't know

You're screwed up and brilliant

Look like a million dollar man

So why is my heart broke?

One for the money

And two for the show

I love you, honey

I'm ready, I'm ready to go

How did you get that way?

I don't know

You're screwed up and brilliant

Look like a million dollar man

So why is my heart broke?

I don't know

You're screwed up and brilliant

Look like a million dollar man

So why is my heart broke?