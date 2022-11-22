Lirik Lagu Million Dollar Man – Lana Del Rey dan Fakta di Baliknya

Million Dollar Man – Lana Del Rey
You said I was
The most exotic flower
Holding me tight
In our final hour
I don't know how you
Convince them and get them, babe
I don't know what you do
It's unbelievable
And I don't know how you
Get over, get over
Someone as dangerous
Tainted and flawed as you
One for the money
And two for the show
I love you, honey
I'm ready, I'm ready to go
How did you get that way?
I don't know
You're screwed up and brilliant
Look like a million dollar man
So why is my heart broke?
You've got the world
But baby, at what price?
Something so strange
Hard to define
It isn't that hard, boy
To like you or love you
I'd follow you down, down, down
You're unbelievable
If you're going crazy
Just grab me and take me
I'd follow you down, down, down
Anywhere, anywhere
One for the money
Two for the show
I love you, honey
I'm ready, I'm ready to go
How did you get that way?
I don't know
You're screwed up and brilliant
Look like a million dollar man
So why is my heart broke?
One for the money
And two for the show
I love you, honey
I'm ready, I'm ready to go
How did you get that way?
I don't know
You're screwed up and brilliant
Look like a million dollar man
So why is my heart broke?
I don't know
You're screwed up and brilliant
Look like a million dollar man
So why is my heart broke?
