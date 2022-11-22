Lirik Lagu Impurities – Le Sserafim dan Fakta di Baliknya

Can you see huh?
Tteoreojin han bangul drip
Tumyeonghan nae ane seokkyeo deulji
Amureochi aneun deut keep on moving
Impurities show you my impurities
Yoksimnae deo like a witch
Show you real me geombulgeojineun bit
Gangnyeolhage banjjangnyeo glittery things
Impurities show you my impurities
Cheoncheonhi balbaga gyeonggyeseoneul neomeoga
Geomge hwipssain yongmangdeurui deep sign
Gasibatgil wiro sangcheotuseongiro ga
So natural invincible
Ooh yeah don't wanna hide
Ooh yeah gwagamhi fight
Sangcheoro gadeukan dandanhan bultumyeongham
So natural areumdawo
I can see seonmyeonghaejineun desire
So here's my key
Gwaenchana no matter what you say
Goodness hogeun badness
Igeon magic anim tragic
Dachindaedo dasi try it oh
