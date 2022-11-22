Lirik Lagu Impurities – Le Sserafim dan Fakta di Baliknya

Impurities – Le Sserafim

Can you see huh?

Tteoreojin han bangul drip

Tumyeonghan nae ane seokkyeo deulji

Amureochi aneun deut keep on moving

Impurities show you my impurities

Yoksimnae deo like a witch

Show you real me geombulgeojineun bit

Gangnyeolhage banjjangnyeo glittery things

Impurities show you my impurities

Cheoncheonhi balbaga gyeonggyeseoneul neomeoga

Geomge hwipssain yongmangdeurui deep sign

Gasibatgil wiro sangcheotuseongiro ga

So natural invincible

Ooh yeah don't wanna hide

Ooh yeah gwagamhi fight

Sangcheoro gadeukan dandanhan bultumyeongham

So natural areumdawo

I can see seonmyeonghaejineun desire

So here's my key

Gwaenchana no matter what you say

Goodness hogeun badness

Igeon magic anim tragic

Dachindaedo dasi try it oh