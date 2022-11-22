Lirik Lagu No Celestial – Le Sserafim dan Fakta di Baliknya

Cheonsa gateun wanbyeokameun bye
Teure bakin fantasy
Balchikage sijakae nae fight
Ruleeun pillyo eopjanni owww!
Fake wings
Nae soneuro tear off
Time's up
Du bari danneun sungan
Just wanna live a real life
Soljikan nae moksorireul deureojwo
Ain't no fear nan i sungan now
Tteoreojyeo down to earth
Woo I'm no freakin' angel
I'm no freakin' goddess
Nan nail ppuniya
Hold me tight
Eojireoun sesang kkwak jabajwo hangsang
Because you're by my side
Meotdaero deonjyeodaeneun sikkeureoun yaegideul
Geonjil ge eomne han gwiro heullyeo
Soranhan sesang soge nae moksorin volume up
I'm sick and tired I'm so so done
I'm sick and tired but not alone
