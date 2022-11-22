Lirik Lagu No Celestial – Le Sserafim dan Fakta di Baliknya

No Celestial – Le Sserafim

Cheonsa gateun wanbyeokameun bye

Teure bakin fantasy

Balchikage sijakae nae fight

Ruleeun pillyo eopjanni owww!

Fake wings

Nae soneuro tear off

Time's up

Du bari danneun sungan

Just wanna live a real life

Soljikan nae moksorireul deureojwo

Ain't no fear nan i sungan now

Tteoreojyeo down to earth

Woo I'm no freakin' angel

I'm no freakin' goddess

Nan nail ppuniya

Hold me tight

Eojireoun sesang kkwak jabajwo hangsang

Because you're by my side

Meotdaero deonjyeodaeneun sikkeureoun yaegideul

Geonjil ge eomne han gwiro heullyeo

Soranhan sesang soge nae moksorin volume up

I'm sick and tired I'm so so done

I'm sick and tired but not alone

Fake wings

Nae soneuro tear off

Time's up

Du bari danneun sungan

Just wanna live a real life

Soljikan nae moksorireul deureojwo

Ain't no fear nan i sungan now

Tteoreojyeo down to earth

Woo I'm no freakin' angel

I'm no freakin' goddess

Nan nail ppuniya

Hold me tight

Eojireoun sesang kkwak jabajwo hangsang

Because you're by my side