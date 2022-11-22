Lirik Lagu Music to Watch Boys to – Lana Del Rey dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Music to Watch Boys to – Lana Del Rey

I like you a lot

Putting on my music while I'm watching the boys

So I do what you want

Singing soft grunge just to soak up the noise

We're ribbons on ice

Playing their guitars, only one of my toys

Cause I like you a lot

No holds barred, I've been sent to destroy, yeah

Pi-i-i-ink flamingos, always fascinated me

I know what only the girls know

Hoes with lies akin to me

Oh, oh, I see you're going

So-o-o-o I play my music, watch you leave

I like you a lot

Putting on my music while I'm watching the boys

So I do what you want

Singing soft grunge just to soak up the noise

Blue Ribbons on ice

Playing their guitars, only one of my toys

Cause I like you a lot

No holds barred, I've been sent to destroy, yeah

Velveteen and living single

It never felt that right to me

I know what only the girls know

Lies can buy eternity

I, I, I see you leaving

So-o-o-o I push record and watch you leave

I like you a lot

Putting on my music while I'm watching the boys

So I do what you want

Singing soft grunge just to soak up the noise

We're ribbons on ice

Playing their guitars, only one of my toys

Cause I like you a lot

No holds barred, I've been sent to destroy, yeah

Live to love you

And I love to love you

And I live to love you, boy

Live to love you

And I love to love you

And I live to love you, boy

Nothing gold can stay

Like love or lemonade

Or sun or summer days

It's all a game to me anyway

I like you a lot

Putting on my music while I'm watching the boys

So I do what you want

Singing soft grunge just to soak up the noise

Blue ribbons on ice

Playing their guitars, only one of my toys

Cause I like you a lot

No holds barred, I've been sent to destroy, yeah

Putting on my music while I'm watching the boys

Putting on my music while I'm watching the boys