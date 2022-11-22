Lirik Lagu Music to Watch Boys to – Lana Del Rey dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Music to Watch Boys to – Lana Del Rey
I like you a lot
Putting on my music while I'm watching the boys
So I do what you want
Singing soft grunge just to soak up the noise
We're ribbons on ice
Playing their guitars, only one of my toys
Cause I like you a lot
No holds barred, I've been sent to destroy, yeah
Pi-i-i-ink flamingos, always fascinated me
I know what only the girls know
Hoes with lies akin to me
Oh, oh, I see you're going
So-o-o-o I play my music, watch you leave
I like you a lot
Putting on my music while I'm watching the boys
So I do what you want
Singing soft grunge just to soak up the noise
Blue Ribbons on ice
Playing their guitars, only one of my toys
Cause I like you a lot
No holds barred, I've been sent to destroy, yeah
Velveteen and living single
It never felt that right to me
I know what only the girls know
Lies can buy eternity
I, I, I see you leaving
So-o-o-o I push record and watch you leave
I like you a lot
Putting on my music while I'm watching the boys
So I do what you want
Singing soft grunge just to soak up the noise
We're ribbons on ice
Playing their guitars, only one of my toys
Cause I like you a lot
No holds barred, I've been sent to destroy, yeah
Live to love you
And I love to love you
And I live to love you, boy
Live to love you
And I love to love you
And I live to love you, boy
Nothing gold can stay
Like love or lemonade
Or sun or summer days
It's all a game to me anyway
I like you a lot
Putting on my music while I'm watching the boys
So I do what you want
Singing soft grunge just to soak up the noise
Blue ribbons on ice
Playing their guitars, only one of my toys
Cause I like you a lot
No holds barred, I've been sent to destroy, yeah
Putting on my music while I'm watching the boys
Putting on my music while I'm watching the boys
