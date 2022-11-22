Lirik Lagu Trust Issues - Olivia O’Brien dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Trust Issues - Olivia O’Brien



[Verse 1]

A good girl is better than millions of bi***es

But one bi*** can leave you with millions of stitches

And I don't want to say I'm that bi*** but I'll never be a Mrs

I'm just going to say you'll never see me in the kitchen

Cooking up some breakfast for someone who doesn't care

Busting my a** for someone who's not there

It's not fair, it's not fair

[Pre-Chorus]

Please don't tell me you want me

Please don't say you do

Honestly, it's not you it's me

I just have trust issues

[Chorus]

Trust issues with trusting you

I got issues with trusting you

Trust issues with trusting you

I got issues with trusting you

[Verse 2]

I'm just letting you know I'm emotionally unavailable

I'd love to reciprocate your love but I'm incapable

I know that you don't get it, but I'm just so unstable

And all I could think about is how you'd be unfaithful

You think that I am crazy

But that, that does not phase me

And no, you cannot change me

Just know you cannot save me

You say you love me so much but I don't want your love

You say you love me so much but I don't want your love

No, no

[Pre-Chorus]