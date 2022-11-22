Lirik Lagu Trust Issues - Olivia O’Brien dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Trust Issues - Olivia O’Brien
[Verse 1]
A good girl is better than millions of bi***es
But one bi*** can leave you with millions of stitches
And I don't want to say I'm that bi*** but I'll never be a Mrs
I'm just going to say you'll never see me in the kitchen
Cooking up some breakfast for someone who doesn't care
Busting my a** for someone who's not there
It's not fair, it's not fair
[Pre-Chorus]
Please don't tell me you want me
Please don't say you do
Honestly, it's not you it's me
I just have trust issues
[Chorus]
Trust issues with trusting you
I got issues with trusting you
Trust issues with trusting you
I got issues with trusting you
[Verse 2]
I'm just letting you know I'm emotionally unavailable
I'd love to reciprocate your love but I'm incapable
I know that you don't get it, but I'm just so unstable
And all I could think about is how you'd be unfaithful
You think that I am crazy
But that, that does not phase me
And no, you cannot change me
Just know you cannot save me
You say you love me so much but I don't want your love
You say you love me so much but I don't want your love
No, no
[Pre-Chorus]
