Lirik Lagu Someone That Loves You - HONNE feat Izzy Bizu dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Someone That Loves You - HONNE feat Izzy Bizu
Touch me, touch me, touch me
You have someone that loves you
Whoever said it was easy
Must have had it pretty good
Must have had it pretty good
I want you, boy, just to please me
Don't tell me that you could
Don't tell me that you could
It's beautiful in the way we move
But what's a girl to do when you can't seem to choose?
You're beautiful but we must restrain
When your mind is split two ways
That's when the comedown plays
Don't touch me
Boy I want you
Not allowed to
You have someone that loves you
I'm waiting
And I'm patient
I'm deluded
You have someone that loves you
Touch me, touch me, touch me, touch me
You have someone that loves you
You want me close so I hear you
I thought I made it clear
Don't whisper in my ear
My heart, it keeps getting weaker
I know you want me near
But your love is what I fear
It's beautiful, the way you move
But what's a boy to do
When he can't seem to choose?
You're beautiful, but I must explain
My mind's not in a good place
And so the comedown plays
Don't touch me
Boy I want you
Not allowed to
You have someone that loves you
I'm waiting
And I'm patient
I'm deluded
You have someone that loves you
Don't touch me
Boy I want you
Not allowed to
You have someone that loves you
I'm waiting
And I'm patient
I feel stupid
When you have someone that loves you
