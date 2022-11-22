Lirik Lagu Someone That Loves You - HONNE feat Izzy Bizu dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Someone That Loves You - HONNE feat Izzy Bizu

Touch me, touch me, touch me

You have someone that loves you

Whoever said it was easy

Must have had it pretty good

Must have had it pretty good

I want you, boy, just to please me

Don't tell me that you could

Don't tell me that you could

It's beautiful in the way we move

But what's a girl to do when you can't seem to choose?

You're beautiful but we must restrain

When your mind is split two ways

That's when the comedown plays

Don't touch me

Boy I want you

Not allowed to

You have someone that loves you

I'm waiting

And I'm patient

I'm deluded

You have someone that loves you

Touch me, touch me, touch me, touch me

You have someone that loves you

You want me close so I hear you

I thought I made it clear

Don't whisper in my ear

My heart, it keeps getting weaker

I know you want me near

But your love is what I fear

It's beautiful, the way you move

But what's a boy to do

When he can't seem to choose?

You're beautiful, but I must explain

My mind's not in a good place

And so the comedown plays

Don't touch me

Boy I want you

Not allowed to

You have someone that loves you

I'm waiting

And I'm patient

I'm deluded

You have someone that loves you

Don't touch me

Boy I want you

Not allowed to

You have someone that loves you

I'm waiting

And I'm patient

I feel stupid

When you have someone that loves you