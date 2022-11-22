Lirik Lagu WTF – HUGEL feat Amber van Day dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu WTF – HUGEL feat Amber van Day
We gonna make the girls dance
I ain't lookin' for enemies
But I ain't playin' nice
The way you testing me and look me in the eyes
Want some of my own candy
I love to see you try
Ain't nothing real about the way you look tonight
'Cause I know in the morning
You'll be wakin' up all alone
Posing all over your story
With nothing to hold but your phone
You got it bad all over your head
Are you upset
You think that you cool
But you ain't got a crown
Be watchin' and learning 'cause I show you how
Lookin at me like you want my man
What the fuck
What the fuck
What the fuck
What the fuck
Ain't lookin for drama
Promise I'm not gonna compete
So keep on movin 'cause you got nothing on me
What you know about karma
Oh I heard she ain't so sweet (yeah so sweet)
Get your self out of the club
If you can't take the heat
'Cause I know in the morning
You'll be wakin' up all alone
Posing all over your story
With nothing to hold but your phone
You got it bad all over your head
Are you upset?
Artikel Pilihan