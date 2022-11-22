Lirik Lagu WTF – HUGEL feat Amber van Day dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu WTF – HUGEL feat Amber van Day

We gonna make the girls dance

I ain't lookin' for enemies

But I ain't playin' nice

The way you testing me and look me in the eyes

Want some of my own candy

I love to see you try

Ain't nothing real about the way you look tonight

'Cause I know in the morning

You'll be wakin' up all alone

Posing all over your story

With nothing to hold but your phone

You got it bad all over your head

Are you upset

You think that you cool

But you ain't got a crown

Be watchin' and learning 'cause I show you how

Lookin at me like you want my man

What the fuck

What the fuck

What the fuck

What the fuck

Ain't lookin for drama

Promise I'm not gonna compete

So keep on movin 'cause you got nothing on me

What you know about karma

Oh I heard she ain't so sweet (yeah so sweet)

Get your self out of the club

If you can't take the heat

'Cause I know in the morning

You'll be wakin' up all alone

Posing all over your story

With nothing to hold but your phone

You got it bad all over your head

Are you upset?