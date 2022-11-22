Lirik Lagu The Cure - Little Mix dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu The Cure - Little Mix

I lost my faith, made my mistakes
Gonna find a way to make it easy
I'll be better on my own, believe me
Pain, I hold back, can't live like that
Yeah, I made my peace with all of the sorrow
And now I'm livin' for tomorrow

I'm a girl with a new face, and a life that's been changed
You know, you know, you know?

I was a little bit lost, but I'm not anymore
I was a little bit hurt, but I'm not anymore
I was a little left out, but I'm not anymore
'Cause the tears fell down, but they don't anymore
I was a little messed up, but I'm not anymore
I was a little locked out, but I'm not anymore
I was a little far gone, but I'm not anymore
Yeah, it's alright now, baby, I got the cure

Oh, oh, oh, oh
Oh, oh, oh, oh
Oh, oh, oh, oh
Yeah, it's alright now, baby, I got the cure

Now it's me and myself, yeah, yeah, yeah, don't need no one else
This happiness was always inside me
But Lord, it took a minute to find me
And this freedom I found is worth a million o' you now
And I'm puttin' all my troubles behind me
I only need my heart to guide me

I'm a girl with a new face, and a life that's been changed
You know, you know, you know? (you know, know, know, know)

I was a little bit lost, but I'm not anymore (a little bit lost)
I was a little bit hurt, but I'm not anymore (ooh woah, oh, no-no-no)
I was a little left out, but I'm not anymore
'Cause the tears fell down, but they don't anymore
I was a little messed up, but I'm not anymore
I was a little locked out, but I'm not anymore
I was a little far gone, but I'm not anymore
Yeah, it's alright now, baby, I got the cure

I got the
It's alright now, baby, I got the cure
I got the
I got the cure
Yeah, it's alright now, baby, I got the cure
I got the
I got the
I got the cure
Yeah, it's alright now, baby, I got the cure

