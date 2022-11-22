Lirik Lagu Oblivion - Grimes dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Oblivion - Grimes

I never walk about after dark

It's my point of view

'Cause someone could break your neck

Coming up behind you

Always coming and you'd never have a clue

I never look behind all the time

I will wait forever

Always looking straight

Thinking, counting all the hours you wait

See you on a dark night

See you on a dark night

See you on a dark night

See you on a dark night

And no, I'm not a jerk

I would ask if you could help me out

It's hard to understand

'Cause when you're running by yourself

It's hard to find someone to hold your hand

You know it's good to be tough like me

But I will wait forever

I need someone else

To look into my eyes and tell me

"Girl, you know you've got to watch your health"

To look into my eyes and tell me

La la la la la

To look into my eyes and tell me

La la la la la

La la la la la

La la la la la

La la la la la

La la la la la

See you on a dark night

See you on a dark night

See you on a dark night

See you on a dark night

See you on a dark night

See you on a dark night

See you on a dark night

See you on a dark night

See you on a dark night

See you on a dark night

See you on a dark night

Credit

Artis: Grimes

Album: Visions

Penulis Lagu: Claire Elise Boucher

Fakta di Baliknya