Lirik Lagu Oblivion - Grimes dan Fakta di Baliknya

I never walk about after dark
It's my point of view
'Cause someone could break your neck
Coming up behind you
Always coming and you'd never have a clue
I never look behind all the time
I will wait forever
Always looking straight
Thinking, counting all the hours you wait
See you on a dark night
See you on a dark night
See you on a dark night
See you on a dark night
And no, I'm not a jerk
I would ask if you could help me out
It's hard to understand
'Cause when you're running by yourself
It's hard to find someone to hold your hand
You know it's good to be tough like me
But I will wait forever
I need someone else
To look into my eyes and tell me
"Girl, you know you've got to watch your health"
To look into my eyes and tell me
La la la la la
To look into my eyes and tell me
La la la la la
La la la la la
La la la la la
La la la la la
La la la la la
See you on a dark night
See you on a dark night
See you on a dark night
See you on a dark night
See you on a dark night
See you on a dark night
See you on a dark night
See you on a dark night
See you on a dark night
See you on a dark night
See you on a dark night
Credit
Artis: Grimes
Album: Visions
Penulis Lagu: Claire Elise Boucher
