Lirik Lagu Superhero - Hayd dan Fakta di Baliknya

Superman, will never save you
Spideman, will never catch you
The Flash, will never run to you
Like I would, when I was with you
You know, you've reaped what you have sown
You know, you're the reason you're alone
You said, I was your supehero
But sometimes superheroes cannot save everyone
Iron man, will never heal you
The Hulk, will never hold you
Another man, will never love you
Like I did, like I still do
You know, you've reaped what you have sown
You know, you're the reason you're alone
You said, I was your superhero
But sometimes superheroes cannot save everyone
I had to let go and watch you fall
And I could've saved you but you didn't want me to
So I let you go and I watched you fall
And I could've saved you but you didn't want me to
So I let you go and I watched you fall
And I could've saved you but you didn't want me to
You know, you've reaped what you have sown
You know, you're the reason you're alone
You said, I was your supehero
But sometimes superheroes cannot save everyone
Credit
Artis: Hayd
Penulis lagu: Hayden Hubers
Album: Superhero
Rilis: 2019
Genre: Pop
