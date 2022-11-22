Lirik Lagu Superhero - Hayd dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Superhero - Hayd

Superman, will never save you

Spideman, will never catch you

The Flash, will never run to you

Like I would, when I was with you

You know, you've reaped what you have sown

You know, you're the reason you're alone

You said, I was your supehero

But sometimes superheroes cannot save everyone

Iron man, will never heal you

The Hulk, will never hold you

Another man, will never love you

Like I did, like I still do

You know, you've reaped what you have sown

You know, you're the reason you're alone

You said, I was your superhero

But sometimes superheroes cannot save everyone

I had to let go and watch you fall

And I could've saved you but you didn't want me to

So I let you go and I watched you fall

And I could've saved you but you didn't want me to

So I let you go and I watched you fall

And I could've saved you but you didn't want me to

You know, you've reaped what you have sown

You know, you're the reason you're alone

You said, I was your supehero

But sometimes superheroes cannot save everyone

Credit

Artis: Hayd

Penulis lagu: Hayden Hubers

Album: Superhero

Rilis: 2019

Genre: Pop