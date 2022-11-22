Lirik Lagu Motorcross – Huron John dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Motorcross – Huron John
Am I stupid, am I dumb?
Is my touch what makes you numb?
Am I just too much at times?
I don't like change, keep your dimes
I've got voices in my head
Saying, "Don't get out of bed"
Why can't you just tell me I'm wrong?
Say I'm perfect to get along
Don't you know (Mmm) you ain't 18 no more?
Don't you know you growin' old?
Don't you know you ain't 18 no more?
Don't you know, my one and only?
Feeling unwanted, I'm Josh and you're Mindy
But, Drake is waiting in the Windy City for me
Should I go home? What do you know?
My selfish destruction is based in FOMO
Pokémon trainers to bottles of painkillers
Growing old, it is a beautiful thing
Also the end of my world, how 'bout you girl?
Could you tell me your thoughts? Yeah-ah
Don't you know you ain't 18 no more?
Don't you know you growin' old? (D-doo, doo)
Don't you know you ain't 18 no more?
Don't you know, my one and only?
I've got voices in my soul
Saying, "Give up on your goals"
Maybe I just might
(Mmm)
(Maybe I, maybe I)
Billy & Mandy, like I feel so Grim
When I see that you dumped me and chose him
But, I'm okay 'cause I want to forgive
Get with the motion, I needed to swim or sink
I needed to, oh-oh-oh
I needed to, oh-oh-oh
I needed to, oh
(Argh!)
Don't you know you ain't 18 no more?
Don't you know you growin' old?
Don't you know you ain't 18 no more?
Don't you know, my one and only?
