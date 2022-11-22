Lirik Lagu Motorcross – Huron John dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Motorcross – Huron John

Am I stupid, am I dumb?

Is my touch what makes you numb?

Am I just too much at times?

I don't like change, keep your dimes

I've got voices in my head

Saying, "Don't get out of bed"

Why can't you just tell me I'm wrong?

Say I'm perfect to get along

Don't you know (Mmm) you ain't 18 no more?

Don't you know you growin' old?

Don't you know you ain't 18 no more?

Don't you know, my one and only?

Feeling unwanted, I'm Josh and you're Mindy

But, Drake is waiting in the Windy City for me

Should I go home? What do you know?

My selfish destruction is based in FOMO

Pokémon trainers to bottles of painkillers

Growing old, it is a beautiful thing

Also the end of my world, how 'bout you girl?

Could you tell me your thoughts? Yeah-ah

Don't you know you ain't 18 no more?

Don't you know you growin' old? (D-doo, doo)

Don't you know you ain't 18 no more?

Don't you know, my one and only?

I've got voices in my soul

Saying, "Give up on your goals"

Maybe I just might

(Mmm)

(Maybe I, maybe I)

Billy & Mandy, like I feel so Grim

When I see that you dumped me and chose him

But, I'm okay 'cause I want to forgive

Get with the motion, I needed to swim or sink

I needed to, oh-oh-oh

I needed to, oh-oh-oh

I needed to, oh

(Argh!)

Don't you know you ain't 18 no more?

Don't you know you growin' old?

Don't you know you ain't 18 no more?

Don't you know, my one and only?