Lirik Lagu Invisible – Hunter Hayes dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Invisible – Hunter Hayes

Crowded hallways are the loneliest places

For outcasts and rebels

Or anyone who just dares to be different

And you've been trying for so long

To find out where your place is

But in their narrow minds

There's no room for anyone who dares to do something different

Oh, but listen for a minute

Trust the one

Who's been where you are wishing all it was

Was sticks and stones

Those words cut deep but they don't mean you're all alone

And you're not invisible

Hear me out

There's so much more to life than what you're feeling now

Someday you'll look back on all these days

And all this pain is gonna be invisible

Oh invisible

So your confidence is quiet

To them quiet looks like weakness

But you don't have to fight it

'Cause you're strong enough to win without a war, yeah

Every heart has a rhythm

Let yours beat out so loudly

That everyone can hear it

Yeah promise you don't need to hide it anymore

Oh and never be afraid of doing something different

Dare to be something more

Trust the one

Who's been where you are wishing all it was

Was sticks and stones

Yeah the words cut deep but they don't mean you're all alone

And you're not invisible

Hear me out

There's so much more of this life than what you're feeling now

And someday you'll look back on all these days

And all this pain is gonna be invisible

These labels that they give you is just 'cause they don't understand

If you look past this moment

You'll see you've got a friend

Waving a flag for who you are

And all you're gonna do

Yeah so here's to you

And here's to anyone whose ever felt invisible

Hear me out

There's so much more to life than what you're feeling now

Someday you'll look back on all these days

And all this pain is gonna be invisible

It'll be invisible

Credit

Artis: Hunter Hayes

Penulis lagu: Katrina Ruth Elam, Hunter Easton Hayes, dan Bonnie J Baker

Album: Storyline

Rilis: 2014

Genre: Musik country, Country