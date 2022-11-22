Lirik Lagu Invisible – Hunter Hayes dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Invisible – Hunter Hayes
Crowded hallways are the loneliest places
For outcasts and rebels
Or anyone who just dares to be different
And you've been trying for so long
To find out where your place is
But in their narrow minds
There's no room for anyone who dares to do something different
Oh, but listen for a minute
Trust the one
Who's been where you are wishing all it was
Was sticks and stones
Those words cut deep but they don't mean you're all alone
And you're not invisible
Hear me out
There's so much more to life than what you're feeling now
Someday you'll look back on all these days
And all this pain is gonna be invisible
Oh invisible
So your confidence is quiet
To them quiet looks like weakness
But you don't have to fight it
'Cause you're strong enough to win without a war, yeah
Every heart has a rhythm
Let yours beat out so loudly
That everyone can hear it
Yeah promise you don't need to hide it anymore
Oh and never be afraid of doing something different
Dare to be something more
Trust the one
Who's been where you are wishing all it was
Was sticks and stones
Yeah the words cut deep but they don't mean you're all alone
And you're not invisible
Hear me out
There's so much more of this life than what you're feeling now
And someday you'll look back on all these days
And all this pain is gonna be invisible
These labels that they give you is just 'cause they don't understand
If you look past this moment
You'll see you've got a friend
Waving a flag for who you are
And all you're gonna do
Yeah so here's to you
And here's to anyone whose ever felt invisible
Hear me out
There's so much more to life than what you're feeling now
Someday you'll look back on all these days
And all this pain is gonna be invisible
It'll be invisible
Credit
Artis: Hunter Hayes
Penulis lagu: Katrina Ruth Elam, Hunter Easton Hayes, dan Bonnie J Baker
Album: Storyline
Rilis: 2014
Genre: Musik country, Country
