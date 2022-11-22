Lirik Lagu Hold Me Tight – VERIVERY dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Hold Me Tight – VERIVERY

Yeah, you rise my star, yeah

Oh my geurim gateun ne nun biche

Hangadeuk pyeolchin hyeonsil neomeoui Galaxy yeah

Aetage seumyeodeuneun eodum soge

Gadeuk haejigo neol gadeuk nae swigo

Neoreul ttara deo meolli eodil gadeunji

Gireul chaja nae du bari

Tto kkumeul kkudeut watching you

Step by step neoreul maju bol ttae

Geu bit sogeuro TIP-TAP

Areumdapge seonmyeonghage nal ikkeuneun fate

Gangnyeolhaejin ne moseube falling into you

Gyeongnyeolhaejyeo ganeun tteollime beokcha oreun sum

Baby gimme your shine

Gimme your sign

Gimme your fire

Nal ikkeuneun neoya neoya neoya

Yeah, you gotta let me know

Ooh, baby hold me tight

Nareul bichun light jigeum get your light

Deo gipi Run and ride

Jeomjeom ppallajin sokdoreul neukkyeo babe

Ooh, baby hold me tight

Got ssodajil deuthan

Neowa nal neukkyeo nan naui modeun bam

Baby take me lock me tight

Oh, Let's go let's go

Listen up now

Bamsae dasi sseuil neoran page, crazy

Gyesok deo nopineun gage

Ajjilhae maeil nunapi

Dalkomhae maeil sum gappi

Suthage deuriwojin i gamjeonge

Mameul ppaetgigo da nege matgigo