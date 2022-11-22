Lirik Lagu Hold Me Tight – VERIVERY dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Hold Me Tight – VERIVERY
Yeah, you rise my star, yeah
Oh my geurim gateun ne nun biche
Hangadeuk pyeolchin hyeonsil neomeoui Galaxy yeah
Aetage seumyeodeuneun eodum soge
Gadeuk haejigo neol gadeuk nae swigo
Neoreul ttara deo meolli eodil gadeunji
Gireul chaja nae du bari
Tto kkumeul kkudeut watching you
Step by step neoreul maju bol ttae
Geu bit sogeuro TIP-TAP
Areumdapge seonmyeonghage nal ikkeuneun fate
Gangnyeolhaejin ne moseube falling into you
Gyeongnyeolhaejyeo ganeun tteollime beokcha oreun sum
Baby gimme your shine
Gimme your sign
Gimme your fire
Nal ikkeuneun neoya neoya neoya
Yeah, you gotta let me know
Ooh, baby hold me tight
Nareul bichun light jigeum get your light
Deo gipi Run and ride
Jeomjeom ppallajin sokdoreul neukkyeo babe
Ooh, baby hold me tight
Got ssodajil deuthan
Neowa nal neukkyeo nan naui modeun bam
Baby take me lock me tight
Oh, Let's go let's go
Listen up now
Bamsae dasi sseuil neoran page, crazy
Gyesok deo nopineun gage
Ajjilhae maeil nunapi
Dalkomhae maeil sum gappi
Suthage deuriwojin i gamjeonge
Mameul ppaetgigo da nege matgigo
Artikel Pilihan