Lirik Lagu Never Seen Anything ‘Quite Like You’ - The Script dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Never Seen Anything ‘Quite Like You’ - The Script
I think I want you more than want
I know I need you more than need
I want to hold you more than hold
When you stood in front of me
I think you know me more than know
And you see me more than see
I could die now more than die
Every time you look at me
Well I've seen you in jeans with no make-up on
And I've stood there in awe as your date for the prom
I'm blessed as a man to have seen you in white
But I've never seen anything quite like you tonight
No, I've never seen anything quite like you
When it's right it's more than right
'Cause you feel it more than feel
I could take this moment now
Ride into the grave with me
Well, I've seen you in jeans with no make-up on
And I've stood there in awe as your date for the prom
I'm blessed as a man to have seen you in white
But I've never seen anything quite like you tonight
No, I've never seen anything quite like you tonight
No, I've never seen anything quite like you tonight
In your eyes, oh in your eyes
In our hearts, yeah in our hearts
Sometimes words just ain't enough
For this love that's more than love
Well I've seen you in jeans with no make-up on
And I've stood there in awe as your date for the prom
I'm blessed as a man to have seen you in white
But I've never seen anything quite like you tonight
No, I've never seen anything quite like you tonight
No, I've never seen anything quite like you tonight
Credit
Artis: The Script
Album: No Sound Without Silence
Dirilis: 2014
Penulis lagu: Mark Anthony Sheehan / Daniel O'donoghue / James Barry
Genre: Alternatif/Indie, Pop
