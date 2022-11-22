Lirik Lagu Never Seen Anything ‘Quite Like You’ - The Script dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Never Seen Anything ‘Quite Like You’ - The Script

I think I want you more than want

I know I need you more than need

I want to hold you more than hold

When you stood in front of me

I think you know me more than know

And you see me more than see

I could die now more than die

Every time you look at me

Well I've seen you in jeans with no make-up on

And I've stood there in awe as your date for the prom

I'm blessed as a man to have seen you in white

But I've never seen anything quite like you tonight

No, I've never seen anything quite like you

When it's right it's more than right

'Cause you feel it more than feel

I could take this moment now

Ride into the grave with me

Well, I've seen you in jeans with no make-up on

And I've stood there in awe as your date for the prom

I'm blessed as a man to have seen you in white

But I've never seen anything quite like you tonight

No, I've never seen anything quite like you tonight

No, I've never seen anything quite like you tonight

In your eyes, oh in your eyes

In our hearts, yeah in our hearts

Sometimes words just ain't enough

For this love that's more than love

Well I've seen you in jeans with no make-up on

And I've stood there in awe as your date for the prom

I'm blessed as a man to have seen you in white

But I've never seen anything quite like you tonight

No, I've never seen anything quite like you tonight

No, I've never seen anything quite like you tonight

Credit

Artis: The Script

Album: No Sound Without Silence

Dirilis: 2014

Penulis lagu: Mark Anthony Sheehan / Daniel O'donoghue / James Barry

Genre: Alternatif/Indie, Pop