Lirik Lagu The Last Time – The Script dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu The Last Time – The Script

Why is it so hard to look me in the eye?

Playing with that cross that's on your chain

I know you only ever bite your lip

When it's something you're afraid to say

Is this the last time that I lay my eyes upon you?

Is this the last time that I ever watch you leave?

This is the last thing I would ever have done to ya

This is the last thing that I thought you'd do to me

We said that it would last, but how come it's the last time?

I'm tryna hold your hand, but feeling like my hand's tied

We said we'd be forever, now you'll never ever be mine

We said that it would last, but how come it's the last time?

You practiced leaving many times before

But I guess you'll get it right today

Leaving that ring I gave you in the drawer

But you're taking every single part of me

Is this the last time that I lay my eyes upon you?

Is this the last time that I ever watch you leave?

This is the last thing I would ever have done to ya

This is the last thing that I thought you'd do to me

We said that it would last, but how come it's the last time?

I'm tryna hold your hand, but feeling like my hand's tied

We said we'd be forever, now you'll never ever be mine

We said that it would last, but how come it's the last time?