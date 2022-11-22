Lirik Lagu The Last Time – The Script dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu The Last Time – The Script
Why is it so hard to look me in the eye?
Playing with that cross that's on your chain
I know you only ever bite your lip
When it's something you're afraid to say
Is this the last time that I lay my eyes upon you?
Is this the last time that I ever watch you leave?
This is the last thing I would ever have done to ya
This is the last thing that I thought you'd do to me
We said that it would last, but how come it's the last time?
I'm tryna hold your hand, but feeling like my hand's tied
We said we'd be forever, now you'll never ever be mine
We said that it would last, but how come it's the last time?
You practiced leaving many times before
But I guess you'll get it right today
Leaving that ring I gave you in the drawer
But you're taking every single part of me
Is this the last time that I lay my eyes upon you?
Is this the last time that I ever watch you leave?
This is the last thing I would ever have done to ya
This is the last thing that I thought you'd do to me
We said that it would last, but how come it's the last time?
I'm tryna hold your hand, but feeling like my hand's tied
We said we'd be forever, now you'll never ever be mine
We said that it would last, but how come it's the last time?
