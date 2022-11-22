Lirik Lagu I Wish You Didn't Love Me - Jake Miller dan Fakta di Baliknya

I Wish You Didn't Love Me - Jake Miller

You've been cut right down the middle

Crushed into a hundred parts

I know this might hurt a little

But I will only make it worse (But I will only make it worse)

I want you, but I can't be the reason why

You lose faith in everything that you find

I'm warning you now, babe, go run and hide, whoa (Whoa)

I wish you didn't love me (I wish you didn't love me)

I wish you didn't care about me at all

'Cause even I don't trust me ('Cause even I don't trust me)

So, I'ma let you down before you fall

And maybe in another life

We can try this one more time

But right now, please don't love me (But right now, please don't love me)

'Cause I don't deserve you at all (I don't deserve you at all)

('Cause I don't deserve you at all)

('Cause I don't deserve you at all)

Baby, I wish things were different

I wish you were by my side

Baby, I ain't no magician, yeah

But I might disappear tonight

I want you, but I can't be the reason why

You lose faith in everything that you find

I'm warning you now, babe, go run and hide, whoa (Whoa)

I wish you didn't love me (I wish you didn't love me)

I wish you didn't care about me at all

'Cause even I don't trust me ('Cause even I don't trust me)

So, I'ma let you down before you fall

And maybe in another life

We can try this one more time

But right now, please don't love me (But right now, please don't love me)

'Cause I don't deserve you at all (I don't deserve you at all)

Credit

Artis: Jake Miller

Album: 2:00am in LA

Dirilis: 2017

