Lirik Lagu I Wish You Didn't Love Me - Jake Miller dan Fakta di Baliknya

I Wish You Didn't Love Me - Jake Miller
You've been cut right down the middle
Crushed into a hundred parts
I know this might hurt a little
But I will only make it worse (But I will only make it worse)
I want you, but I can't be the reason why
You lose faith in everything that you find
I'm warning you now, babe, go run and hide, whoa (Whoa)
I wish you didn't love me (I wish you didn't love me)
I wish you didn't care about me at all
'Cause even I don't trust me ('Cause even I don't trust me)
So, I'ma let you down before you fall
And maybe in another life
We can try this one more time
But right now, please don't love me (But right now, please don't love me)
'Cause I don't deserve you at all (I don't deserve you at all)
('Cause I don't deserve you at all)
('Cause I don't deserve you at all)
Baby, I wish things were different
I wish you were by my side
Baby, I ain't no magician, yeah
But I might disappear tonight
I want you, but I can't be the reason why
You lose faith in everything that you find
I'm warning you now, babe, go run and hide, whoa (Whoa)
I wish you didn't love me (I wish you didn't love me)
I wish you didn't care about me at all
'Cause even I don't trust me ('Cause even I don't trust me)
So, I'ma let you down before you fall
And maybe in another life
We can try this one more time
But right now, please don't love me (But right now, please don't love me)
'Cause I don't deserve you at all (I don't deserve you at all)
Credit
Artis: Jake Miller
Album: 2:00am in LA
Dirilis: 2017
