Lirik Lagu Outer Space Carry On - 5 Seconds of Summer dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 22 November 2022, 04:25 WIB
5 Seconds of Summer.
5 Seconds of Summer.

Outer Space/Carry On - 5 Seconds of Summer

Oh-oh, oh-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh-oh-oh
Oh-oh, oh-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh-oh-oh
Oh-oh, oh-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh-oh-oh
Oh-oh, oh-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh-oh-oh

I can still taste the ocean like it was today
You said, "Please keep on holding your hand" and
The rain it came too soon, I will wait for you
To love me again

I guess I was running from something
I was running back to you
Lost here in London with nothing
I'm still running back to you
If you could love me again
I could let go of everything

Oh-oh, oh-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh-oh-oh
Oh-oh, oh-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh-oh-oh

If I was an island in search of castaways
Maybe I'll find you (I'll find you) here and
The rain it came too soon, I will wait for you
To love me again

I guess I was running from something
I was running back to you
Lost here in London with nothing
I'm still running back to you
If you could love me again
I could let go of everything

The darkest night never felt so bright with you by my side
The darkest night never felt so bright with you by my side
The darkest night never felt so bright with you by my side
The darkest night never felt so bright with you by my side
Nothing like the rain, nothing like the rain (Woah, woah)
When you're in outer space, when you're in outer space (Woah, woah, woah)
Nothing like the rain, nothing like the rain (Woah, woah)
When you're in outer space, when you're in outer space (Woah, woah, woah)
Nothing like the rain, nothing like the rain (Woah, woah)
When you're in outer space, when you're in outer space (Woah, woah, woah)
Nothing like the rain, nothing like the rain (Woah, woah)
When you're in outer space, when you're in outer space (Woah, woah, woah)
Love me like you did, love me like you did (Woah, woah)
I'll give you anything, I'll give you anything (Woah, woah, woah)
Love me like you did, love me like you did (Woah, woah)
I'll give you anything, I'll give you anything (Woah, woah)

Carry on, let the good times roll
Sail on, let your path unfold
It won't be long, won't be long, won't be long
You know it's gonna get better, you know it's gonna get better
Say a prayer for the broken bones
'Cause who cares? We're all going home
And it won't be long, won't be long, won't be long
You know it's gonna get better, you know it's gonna get better

I got one foot in the golden life, one foot in the gutter
So close to the other side, so far from the wonder
I got one foot in the golden life, one foot in the gutter
So sick of the tug of war, it keeps pulling me under

Halaman:
1
2
3

Editor: Rio Rizky Pangestu

