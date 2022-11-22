Lirik Lagu Outer Space Carry On - 5 Seconds of Summer dan Fakta di Baliknya

Outer Space/Carry On - 5 Seconds of Summer

Oh-oh, oh-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh-oh-oh

Oh-oh, oh-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh-oh-oh

Oh-oh, oh-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh-oh-oh

Oh-oh, oh-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh-oh-oh

I can still taste the ocean like it was today

You said, "Please keep on holding your hand" and

The rain it came too soon, I will wait for you

To love me again

I guess I was running from something

I was running back to you

Lost here in London with nothing

I'm still running back to you

If you could love me again

I could let go of everything

Oh-oh, oh-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh-oh-oh

Oh-oh, oh-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh-oh-oh

If I was an island in search of castaways

Maybe I'll find you (I'll find you) here and

The rain it came too soon, I will wait for you

To love me again

I guess I was running from something

I was running back to you

Lost here in London with nothing

I'm still running back to you

If you could love me again

I could let go of everything

The darkest night never felt so bright with you by my side

The darkest night never felt so bright with you by my side

The darkest night never felt so bright with you by my side

The darkest night never felt so bright with you by my side

Nothing like the rain, nothing like the rain (Woah, woah)

When you're in outer space, when you're in outer space (Woah, woah, woah)

Nothing like the rain, nothing like the rain (Woah, woah)

When you're in outer space, when you're in outer space (Woah, woah, woah)

Nothing like the rain, nothing like the rain (Woah, woah)

When you're in outer space, when you're in outer space (Woah, woah, woah)

Nothing like the rain, nothing like the rain (Woah, woah)

When you're in outer space, when you're in outer space (Woah, woah, woah)

Love me like you did, love me like you did (Woah, woah)

I'll give you anything, I'll give you anything (Woah, woah, woah)

Love me like you did, love me like you did (Woah, woah)

I'll give you anything, I'll give you anything (Woah, woah)

Carry on, let the good times roll

Sail on, let your path unfold

It won't be long, won't be long, won't be long

You know it's gonna get better, you know it's gonna get better

Say a prayer for the broken bones

'Cause who cares? We're all going home

And it won't be long, won't be long, won't be long

You know it's gonna get better, you know it's gonna get better

I got one foot in the golden life, one foot in the gutter

So close to the other side, so far from the wonder

I got one foot in the golden life, one foot in the gutter

So sick of the tug of war, it keeps pulling me under