Lirik Lagu Walks Like Rihanna - The Wanted dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Walks Like Rihanna - The Wanted

Have you seen that girl? Have you seen her?

She's the freakiest thing, you gotta need her

You'll do whatever it takes to get her by your side

It's not the way she smiles with a little laugh

It's not the way she looks in a photograph

But all the boys, they crowd around

She can't sing

She can't dance

But who cares

She walks like Rihanna

She can't sing

She can't dance

But who cares

She walks like Rihanna

Have you seen that girl? Have you seen her?

With the way she moves, you wanna kiss her

She'll be the girl of your dreams if you can close your eyes

You can feel that beat, when she's in the room

You can feel your heart, going boom boom

And all the boys they crowd around

She can't sing

She can't dance

But who cares

She walks like Rihanna

She can't sing

She can't dance

But who cares

She walks like Rihanna

She walks like Rihanna

She walks like Rihanna