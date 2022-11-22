Lirik Lagu Walks Like Rihanna - The Wanted dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Walks Like Rihanna - The Wanted
Have you seen that girl? Have you seen her?
She's the freakiest thing, you gotta need her
You'll do whatever it takes to get her by your side
It's not the way she smiles with a little laugh
It's not the way she looks in a photograph
But all the boys, they crowd around
She can't sing
She can't dance
But who cares
She walks like Rihanna
She can't sing
She can't dance
But who cares
She walks like Rihanna
Have you seen that girl? Have you seen her?
With the way she moves, you wanna kiss her
She'll be the girl of your dreams if you can close your eyes
You can feel that beat, when she's in the room
You can feel your heart, going boom boom
And all the boys they crowd around
She can't sing
She can't dance
But who cares
She walks like Rihanna
She can't sing
She can't dance
But who cares
She walks like Rihanna
She walks like Rihanna
She walks like Rihanna
