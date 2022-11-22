Lirik Lagu Everything I Didn't Say - 5 Seconds of Summer dan Fakta di Baliknya

Everything I Didn't Say - 5 Seconds of Summer
Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh
Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh
Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh
This is everything I didn't say
Wait, don't tell me Heaven is a place on Earth
I wish I could rewind all the times that I didn't
Show you what you're really worth (What you're really worth)
The way you held me, I wish that I'd put you first
I was wrong I admit, numb from your kiss
While you were slipping through my fingertips
Taking every breath away
With all of the mistakes I've made
From all the letters that I've saved
This is everything I didn't say
I wish I could've made you stay
And I'm the only one to blame (To blame)
I know that it's a little too late
This is everything I didn't say
Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh
Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh
This is everything I didn't say
Wake me up now and tell me this is all a bad dream
All the songs that I wrote, all the wrongs that I hoped
Would erase from your memory (Erase from your memory)
Holding onto a broken and empty heart
Flowers I should've bought, all the hours I lost
Wish I could bring it back to the start
Taking every breath away
With all of the mistakes I've made
From all the letters that I've saved
This is everything I didn't say
I wish I could've made you stay
And I'm the only one to blame (To blame)
I know that it's a little too late
This is everything I didn't say
I hope you know, for you I'd sacrifice
To make this right (Woah-oh, woah-oh)
Some day I'm sure we'll pass each other by
Until that time
Taking every breath away
With all of the mistakes I've made
From all the letters that I've saved
This is everything I didn't say
I wish I could've made you stay
And I'm the only one to blame (To blame)
I know that it's a little too late
This is everything I didn't say
Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh
Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh
This is everything I didn't say
Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh
Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh
Artikel Pilihan