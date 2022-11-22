Lirik Lagu Everything I Didn't Say - 5 Seconds of Summer dan Fakta di Baliknya

Everything I Didn't Say - 5 Seconds of Summer

Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh

Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh

Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh

This is everything I didn't say

Wait, don't tell me Heaven is a place on Earth

I wish I could rewind all the times that I didn't

Show you what you're really worth (What you're really worth)

The way you held me, I wish that I'd put you first

I was wrong I admit, numb from your kiss

While you were slipping through my fingertips

Taking every breath away

With all of the mistakes I've made

From all the letters that I've saved

This is everything I didn't say

I wish I could've made you stay

And I'm the only one to blame (To blame)

I know that it's a little too late

This is everything I didn't say

Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh

Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh

This is everything I didn't say

Wake me up now and tell me this is all a bad dream

All the songs that I wrote, all the wrongs that I hoped

Would erase from your memory (Erase from your memory)

Holding onto a broken and empty heart

Flowers I should've bought, all the hours I lost

Wish I could bring it back to the start

Taking every breath away

With all of the mistakes I've made

From all the letters that I've saved

This is everything I didn't say

I wish I could've made you stay

And I'm the only one to blame (To blame)

I know that it's a little too late

This is everything I didn't say

I hope you know, for you I'd sacrifice

To make this right (Woah-oh, woah-oh)

Some day I'm sure we'll pass each other by

Until that time

Taking every breath away

With all of the mistakes I've made

From all the letters that I've saved

This is everything I didn't say

I wish I could've made you stay

And I'm the only one to blame (To blame)

I know that it's a little too late

This is everything I didn't say

Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh

Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh

This is everything I didn't say

Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh

Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh