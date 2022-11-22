Lirik Lagu If You Could See Me Now - The Script dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu If You Could See Me Now - The Script

Oh, if you could see me now

Oh, if you could see me now

It was February 14, Valentine's Day

The roses came, but they took you away

Tattooed on my arm is a charm to disarm all the harm

Gotta keep myself calm but the truth is you're gone

And I'll never get to show you these songs

Dad, you should see the tours that I'm on

I see you standing there next to Mom

Both singing along, yeah, arm in arm

And there are days when I'm losing my faith

Because the man wasn't good, he was great

He'd say music was the home for your pain

And explain, I was young, he would say

"Take that rage, put it on a page

Take the page to the stage

Blow the roof off the place"

I'm tryna make you proud

Do everything you did

I hope you're up there with God

Saying, "That's my kid"

I still look for your face in the crowd

Oh, if you could see me now

(Oh, if you could see me now)

Would you stand in disgrace or take a bow?

Oh, if you could see me now

(Oh, if you could see me now)

Yeah

(Oh, if you could see me now)

Yeah

If you could see me now, would you recognize me?

Would you pat me on the back or would you criticize me?

Would you follow every line on my tear-stained face?

Put your hand on a heart that was cold as the day you were taken away?

I know it's been a while but I could see you clear as day

Right now, I wish I could hear you say

"I drink too much and I smoke too much Dutch"

But if you can't see me now that shit's a must

You used to say I won't know a winner 'til it crossed me

Like I won't know real love 'til I've loved then I've lost it

So if you've lost a sister, someone's lost a mom

And if you've lost a dad, then someone's lost a son

And they're all missing now, and they're all missing now

So if you get a second to look down at me now

Mom, dad, I'm just missing you now

I still look for your face in the crowd

Oh, if you could see me now

(Oh, if you could see me now)

If you could see me now

Would you stand in disgrace or take a bow?

Oh, if you could see me now

(Oh, if you could see me now)