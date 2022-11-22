Lirik Lagu If You Could See Me Now - The Script dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu If You Could See Me Now - The Script
Oh, if you could see me now
Oh, if you could see me now
It was February 14, Valentine's Day
The roses came, but they took you away
Tattooed on my arm is a charm to disarm all the harm
Gotta keep myself calm but the truth is you're gone
And I'll never get to show you these songs
Dad, you should see the tours that I'm on
I see you standing there next to Mom
Both singing along, yeah, arm in arm
And there are days when I'm losing my faith
Because the man wasn't good, he was great
He'd say music was the home for your pain
And explain, I was young, he would say
"Take that rage, put it on a page
Take the page to the stage
Blow the roof off the place"
I'm tryna make you proud
Do everything you did
I hope you're up there with God
Saying, "That's my kid"
I still look for your face in the crowd
Oh, if you could see me now
(Oh, if you could see me now)
Would you stand in disgrace or take a bow?
Oh, if you could see me now
(Oh, if you could see me now)
Yeah
(Oh, if you could see me now)
Yeah
If you could see me now, would you recognize me?
Would you pat me on the back or would you criticize me?
Would you follow every line on my tear-stained face?
Put your hand on a heart that was cold as the day you were taken away?
I know it's been a while but I could see you clear as day
Right now, I wish I could hear you say
"I drink too much and I smoke too much Dutch"
But if you can't see me now that shit's a must
You used to say I won't know a winner 'til it crossed me
Like I won't know real love 'til I've loved then I've lost it
So if you've lost a sister, someone's lost a mom
And if you've lost a dad, then someone's lost a son
And they're all missing now, and they're all missing now
So if you get a second to look down at me now
Mom, dad, I'm just missing you now
I still look for your face in the crowd
Oh, if you could see me now
(Oh, if you could see me now)
If you could see me now
Would you stand in disgrace or take a bow?
Oh, if you could see me now
(Oh, if you could see me now)
