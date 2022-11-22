Lirik Lagu I Scare Easy - The Xcerts dan Fakta di Baliknya

She was on the bed
Whispering somebody help me
Yeah her room was so cold and dark
With only spider for company
Yeah, I can see I bruised your heart
Defeated by being apart
So if I settle, settle, settle, down
I will scream
Glorious
You were so beautiful
Where did all your skin go?
Yeah, your fragile frame is scared
Nervous wind will bear
It haunts you
So open up the gates
Open up the gates and let me in
Cause I scare easy now
I scare easy now
My fear is you’re too thin
Yeah, I can see I bruised your heart
Defeated by being apart
So if I settle, settle, settle, down
I will scream
Glorious
She was on the bed
Whispering somebody help me
Yeah her room was so cold and dark
With only stranger for company
Yeah, I can see I bruised your heart
Defeated by being apart
So if I settle, settle, settle, down
I will scream
Glorious
Credit
Title: I Scare Easy
Artist: The Xcerts
Album: Scatterbrain
Dirilis: 2020
