Lirik Lagu I Scare Easy - The Xcerts dan Fakta di Baliknya

I Scare Easy - The Xcerts

She was on the bed

Whispering somebody help me

Yeah her room was so cold and dark

With only spider for company

Yeah, I can see I bruised your heart

Defeated by being apart

So if I settle, settle, settle, down

I will scream

Glorious

You were so beautiful

Where did all your skin go?

Yeah, your fragile frame is scared

Nervous wind will bear

It haunts you

So open up the gates

Open up the gates and let me in

Cause I scare easy now

I scare easy now

My fear is you’re too thin

Yeah, I can see I bruised your heart

Defeated by being apart

So if I settle, settle, settle, down

I will scream

Glorious

She was on the bed

Whispering somebody help me

Yeah her room was so cold and dark

With only stranger for company

Yeah, I can see I bruised your heart

Defeated by being apart

So if I settle, settle, settle, down

I will scream

Glorious

Credit

Title: I Scare Easy

Artist: The Xcerts

Album: Scatterbrain

Dirilis: 2020