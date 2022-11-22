Lirik Lagu Swear - You Me At Six dan Fakta di Baliknya

Swear - You Me At Six

Where are you now?

And I've been checking out

All the places that you might be at

Well this is my town

And word gets around

And I don't think you have a hideout

This life's a tune

And we know the moves

But you've been working with two left feet so

What are you waiting for?

Who knows anymore?

Think your best days have come and gone

I swear

I don't really wanna talk it out

This life is a battle ground

And who really wants to hear the sound

That comes out of your mouth?

Every now and then

You show up again

Talking of how all's forgiven

Well mines a Jameson

And I'll be patient

I'm blocking out all that you're saying

Are you a friend or a foe?

Cause I, I've got to know

I swear

I don't really wanna talk it out

This life is a battle ground

And who really wants to hear the sound

That comes

And I swear

I don't really wanna talk it out

This life is a battle ground

Who really wants to hear the sound

That comes out of your mouth?

I swear

I don't really wanna talk it out

This life is a battle ground

Who really wants to hear the sound

That comes

And I swear, swear

Swear you don't own me

Swear, swear

Swear that you don't own me