Lirik Lagu Swear - You Me At Six dan Fakta di Baliknya

Where are you now?
And I've been checking out
All the places that you might be at
Well this is my town
And word gets around
And I don't think you have a hideout
This life's a tune
And we know the moves
But you've been working with two left feet so
What are you waiting for?
Who knows anymore?
Think your best days have come and gone
I swear
I don't really wanna talk it out
This life is a battle ground
And who really wants to hear the sound
That comes out of your mouth?
Every now and then
You show up again
Talking of how all's forgiven
Well mines a Jameson
And I'll be patient
I'm blocking out all that you're saying
Are you a friend or a foe?
Cause I, I've got to know
I swear
I don't really wanna talk it out
This life is a battle ground
And who really wants to hear the sound
That comes
And I swear
I don't really wanna talk it out
This life is a battle ground
Who really wants to hear the sound
That comes out of your mouth?
I swear
I don't really wanna talk it out
This life is a battle ground
Who really wants to hear the sound
That comes
And I swear, swear
Swear you don't own me
Swear, swear
Swear that you don't own me
