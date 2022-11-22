Lirik Lagu 3AM - You Me At Six dan Fakta di Baliknya

3AM - You Me At Six

Winter blues in summertime

Yeah that's not me and that's not my vibe

Nothing but a temporary high

Holding on to what's not mine

You know that I don't know these parts

Achilles' heel, a touch from the start

I don't know much but I do know this

And now it's 3AM and you're calling me up again

And you wanna know if I meant every word that I said

And you should go home but you just got a taste of the midnight air

You should go home, go home, but you wanna come here

Man I just need a clean break

Don't wait around for me to change

I'll do this at my own pace

And separate the real from fake

I'll be a stand-by in a haze

And now it's 3AM and you're calling me up again

And you wanna know if I meant every word that I said

And you should go home but you just got a taste of the midnight air

You should go home, go home, but you wanna come here

I look through my contacts and I say

I hope that we are on the same page

I don't want no complications

Just make it easy for me to feel

And I don't want no complications

And just make it easy for me to feel

And now it's 3AM and you're calling me up again

And you wanna know if I meant every word that I said

And you should go home but you just got a taste of the midnight air

You should go home, go home, but you wanna come here

It's nothing but a temporary high

Nothing but a temporary high

It's nothing but a temporary high

It's nothing but a temporary high

Credit

Title: 3AM

Artist: You Me At Six

Album: VI

Dirilis: 2018