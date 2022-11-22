Lirik Lagu 3AM - You Me At Six dan Fakta di Baliknya

Winter blues in summertime
Yeah that's not me and that's not my vibe
Nothing but a temporary high
Holding on to what's not mine
You know that I don't know these parts
Achilles' heel, a touch from the start
I don't know much but I do know this
And now it's 3AM and you're calling me up again
And you wanna know if I meant every word that I said
And you should go home but you just got a taste of the midnight air
You should go home, go home, but you wanna come here
Man I just need a clean break
Don't wait around for me to change
I'll do this at my own pace
And separate the real from fake
I'll be a stand-by in a haze
And now it's 3AM and you're calling me up again
And you wanna know if I meant every word that I said
And you should go home but you just got a taste of the midnight air
You should go home, go home, but you wanna come here
I look through my contacts and I say
I hope that we are on the same page
I don't want no complications
Just make it easy for me to feel
And I don't want no complications
And just make it easy for me to feel
And now it's 3AM and you're calling me up again
And you wanna know if I meant every word that I said
And you should go home but you just got a taste of the midnight air
You should go home, go home, but you wanna come here
It's nothing but a temporary high
Nothing but a temporary high
It's nothing but a temporary high
It's nothing but a temporary high
Credit
Title: 3AM
Artist: You Me At Six
Album: VI
Dirilis: 2018
