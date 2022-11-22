Lirik Lagu It Must Have Been Love - Roxette dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu It Must Have Been Love - Roxette

Must have been love

But it's over now

Lay a whisper on my pillow

Leave the winter on the ground

I wake up lonely, this air of silence

In the bedroom and all around

Touch me now, I close my eyes

And dream away

It must have been love, but it's over now

It must have been good, but I lost it somehow

It must have been love, but it's over now

From the moment we touched, 'til the time had run out

Make-believing we're together

That I'm sheltered by your heart

But in and outside I turn to water

Like a teardrop in your palm

And it's a hard winter's day

I dream away

It must have been love, but it's over now

It was all that I wanted, now I'm living without

It must have been love, but it's over now

It's where the water flows

It's where the wind blows

It must have been love, but it's over now

It must have been good, but I lost it somehow

It must have been love, but it's over now

From the moment we touched, 'til the time had run out

Yeah, it must have been love, but it's over now

It was all that I wanted, now I'm living without

It must have been love, but it's over now

It's where the water flows

It's where the wind blows