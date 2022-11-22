Lirik Lagu It Must Have Been Love - Roxette dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu It Must Have Been Love - Roxette
Must have been love
But it's over now
Lay a whisper on my pillow
Leave the winter on the ground
I wake up lonely, this air of silence
In the bedroom and all around
Touch me now, I close my eyes
And dream away
It must have been love, but it's over now
It must have been good, but I lost it somehow
It must have been love, but it's over now
From the moment we touched, 'til the time had run out
Make-believing we're together
That I'm sheltered by your heart
But in and outside I turn to water
Like a teardrop in your palm
And it's a hard winter's day
I dream away
It must have been love, but it's over now
It was all that I wanted, now I'm living without
It must have been love, but it's over now
It's where the water flows
It's where the wind blows
It must have been love, but it's over now
It must have been good, but I lost it somehow
It must have been love, but it's over now
From the moment we touched, 'til the time had run out
Yeah, it must have been love, but it's over now
It was all that I wanted, now I'm living without
It must have been love, but it's over now
It's where the water flows
It's where the wind blows
