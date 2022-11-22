Lirik Lagu Pretty Girl - Rayi Putra dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Pretty Girl - Rayi Putra
The way you're dancing close to me
And then you started touching me
I know you're interested in me, oh yeah
And then I started touching you
No need to tell me what to do
My eyes are locked on you
The mood intensifies yeah
You got me sweatin', cause girl you're so damn hot
I wanna take you home, girl
And girl I'm ready, if you're ready
Pretty girl I know you wanna do it tonight, girl it's alright
Yea, just let me know girl
Pretty girl I know you wanna get it on all night, girl it's alright
Yea, just let me know girl
Cause I'm gon' make you feel so good
Oooh you got me sweatin’
Cause girl you know, you're looking so damn hot
I wanna take you home, girl
And girl I'm ready, if you're ready
We should waste no time, cause
Pretty girl I know you wanna do it tonight, girl it's alright
Yea, just let me know girl
Pretty girl I know you wanna get it on all night, girl it's alright
Yea, just let me know girl
Cause I'm gon' make you feel so good
Pretty girl I know you wanna do it tonight, girl it's alright
Yea, just let me know girl
Pretty girl I know you wanna get it on all night, girl it's alright
Yea, just let me know girl
Cause I'm gon' make you feel so good
Credit
Artis: Rayi Putra
Album: The Introduction
Dirilis: 2017
Pencipta lagu: Rayi Putra
Genre: R&B/Soul
Fakta di Balik Lagu Pretty Girl
Rayi Putra Rahardjo atau yang lebih dikenal dengan Rayi RAN adalah seorang aktor, penulis lagu, penyanyi, dan produser Indonesia.
