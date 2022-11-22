Lirik Lagu Pretty Girl - Rayi Putra dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Pretty Girl - Rayi Putra

The way you're dancing close to me

And then you started touching me

I know you're interested in me, oh yeah

And then I started touching you

No need to tell me what to do

My eyes are locked on you

The mood intensifies yeah

You got me sweatin', cause girl you're so damn hot

I wanna take you home, girl

And girl I'm ready, if you're ready

Pretty girl I know you wanna do it tonight, girl it's alright

Yea, just let me know girl

Pretty girl I know you wanna get it on all night, girl it's alright

Yea, just let me know girl

Cause I'm gon' make you feel so good

Oooh you got me sweatin’

Cause girl you know, you're looking so damn hot

I wanna take you home, girl

And girl I'm ready, if you're ready

We should waste no time, cause

Pretty girl I know you wanna do it tonight, girl it's alright

Yea, just let me know girl

Pretty girl I know you wanna get it on all night, girl it's alright

Yea, just let me know girl

Cause I'm gon' make you feel so good

Pretty girl I know you wanna do it tonight, girl it's alright

Yea, just let me know girl

Pretty girl I know you wanna get it on all night, girl it's alright

Yea, just let me know girl

Cause I'm gon' make you feel so good

Credit

Artis: Rayi Putra

Album: The Introduction

Dirilis: 2017

Pencipta lagu: Rayi Putra

Genre: R&B/Soul

Fakta di Balik Lagu Pretty Girl

Rayi Putra Rahardjo atau yang lebih dikenal dengan Rayi RAN adalah seorang aktor, penulis lagu, penyanyi, dan produser Indonesia.