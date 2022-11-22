Lirik Lagu The Look - Roxette dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu The Look - Roxette

One, two, three, four walking like a man

Hitting like a hammer

She's a juvenile scam

Never was a quitter

Tasty like a raindrop

She's got the look

Heavenly bound

Cause heaven's got a number

When she's spinning me around

Kissing is a color

Her loving is a wild dog

She's got the look

She's got the look (She's got the look) She's got the look (She's got the look)

What in the world can make a brown-eyed girl turn blue

When everything I'll ever do I'll do for you

And I go la la la la la she's got the look

Fire in the ice

Naked to the t-bone

Is a lover's disguise

Banging on the head drum

Shaking like a mad bull

She's got the look

Swaying to the band

Moving like a hammer

She's a miracle man

Loving is the ocean

Kissing is the wet sand

She's got the look

She's got the look (She's got the look) She's got the look (She's got the look)

What in the world can make a brown-eyed girl turn blue

When everything I'll ever do I'll do for you

And I go la la la la la she's got the look

Walking like a man

Hitting like a hammer

She's a juvenile scam

Never was a quitter

Tasty like a raindrop

She's got the look

She goes (na na na na na na)

She's got the look