Lirik Lagu Losin Control - Russ dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Losin Control - Russ
She's fallin' in love now
Losin' control now
Fightin' the truth
Tryin' to hide
But I think it's alright, girl
Yeah, I think it's alright, girl, ooh
She's fallin' in love now
Losin' control now
Fightin' the truth
Tryin' to hide
But I think it's alright, girl
Yeah, I think it's alright, girl, ooh
She's falling but she doesn't think he'll catch her
'Cause her last relationship was a disaster
Accusations everyday she didn't know why
All her calls would be ignored he's on his own time
Shoulda' ended it before it started
All she ever got was broken hearted
He was cheating on her tryna' flip it
Back on her like a victim
Now she's all alone and starting over
Now she's got baggage on her shoulder
But the new guy really loves her
She loves him but she doesn't trust herself anymore
She's fallin' in love now
Losin' control now
Fightin' the truth
Tryin' to hide
But I think it's alright, girl
Yeah, I think it's alright, girl, ooh
She's fallin' in love now
Losin' control now
