Lirik Lagu Losin Control - Russ dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Losin Control - Russ

She's fallin' in love now

Losin' control now

Fightin' the truth

Tryin' to hide

But I think it's alright, girl

Yeah, I think it's alright, girl, ooh

She's fallin' in love now

Losin' control now

Fightin' the truth

Tryin' to hide

But I think it's alright, girl

Yeah, I think it's alright, girl, ooh

She's falling but she doesn't think he'll catch her

'Cause her last relationship was a disaster

Accusations everyday she didn't know why

All her calls would be ignored he's on his own time

Shoulda' ended it before it started

All she ever got was broken hearted

He was cheating on her tryna' flip it

Back on her like a victim

Now she's all alone and starting over

Now she's got baggage on her shoulder

But the new guy really loves her

She loves him but she doesn't trust herself anymore

She's fallin' in love now

Losin' control now

Fightin' the truth

Tryin' to hide

But I think it's alright, girl

Yeah, I think it's alright, girl, ooh

She's fallin' in love now

Losin' control now