Lirik Lagu Spending My Time - Roxette dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Spending My Time - Roxette

What's the time?

Seems it's already morning

I see the sky, it's so beautiful and blue

The tv's on but the only thing showing

Is a picture of you

Oh I get up and make myself some coffee

I try to read a bit but the story's too thin

I thank the Lord above

You're not here to see me in this shape I'm in

Spending my time,

Watching the days go by

Feeling so small,

I stare at the wall,

Hoping that you think of me too

I'm spending my time

I try to call but I don't know what to tell you

I leave a kiss on your answering machine

Oh help me please,

Is there someone who can make me

Wake up from this dream?

Spending my time,

Watching the days go by

Feeling so small,

I stare at the wall,

Hoping that you are missing me too

I'm spending my time,

Watching the sun go down

I fall asleep to the sound

Of "Tears of a clown",

A prayer gone blind

I'm spending my time

My friends keep telling me:

Hey, life will go on,

Time will make sure I'll get over you

This silly game of love -

You play, you win only to lose

I'm spending my time,

Watching the days go by

Feeling so small,

I stare at the wall,

Hoping that you think of me too

I'm spending my time

I'm spending my time,

Watching the sun go down

I fall asleep to the sound

Of "Tears of a clown",

A prayer gone blind

I'm spending my time