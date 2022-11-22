Lirik Lagu Spending My Time - Roxette dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
22 November 2022, 03:25 WIB
Roxette.
Roxette. /instagram.com/@realroxette

Lirik Lagu Spending My Time - Roxette

What's the time?
Seems it's already morning
I see the sky, it's so beautiful and blue
The tv's on but the only thing showing
Is a picture of you

Oh I get up and make myself some coffee
I try to read a bit but the story's too thin
I thank the Lord above
You're not here to see me in this shape I'm in

Spending my time,
Watching the days go by
Feeling so small,
I stare at the wall,
Hoping that you think of me too
I'm spending my time

I try to call but I don't know what to tell you
I leave a kiss on your answering machine
Oh help me please,
Is there someone who can make me
Wake up from this dream?

Spending my time,
Watching the days go by
Feeling so small,
I stare at the wall,
Hoping that you are missing me too
I'm spending my time,
Watching the sun go down
I fall asleep to the sound
Of "Tears of a clown",
A prayer gone blind
I'm spending my time

My friends keep telling me:
Hey, life will go on,
Time will make sure I'll get over you
This silly game of love -
You play, you win only to lose

I'm spending my time,
Watching the days go by
Feeling so small,
I stare at the wall,
Hoping that you think of me too
I'm spending my time

I'm spending my time,
Watching the sun go down
I fall asleep to the sound
Of "Tears of a clown",
A prayer gone blind
I'm spending my time

Editor: Puput Akad Ningtyas Pratiwi

Sumber: Spotify

