Lirik Lagu For the First Time - The Script dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu For the First Time - The Script
For the First Time - The Script
She's all laid up in bed with a broken heart
While I'm drinking Jack, all alone in my local bar
And we don't know how, how we got into this mad situation
Only doing things out of frustration
Trying to make it work, but, man, these times are hard
She needs me now, but I can't seem to find the time
I got a new job now on the unemployment line
And we don't know how, how we got into this mess, is it God's test?
Someone help us 'cause we're doing our best
Trying to make it work, but, man, these times are hard
But we're gonna start by
Drinking old cheap bottles of wine
Shit talking up all night
Saying things we haven't for a while, a while, yeah
We're smiling, but we're close to tears, even after all these years
We just now got the feeling that we're meeting
For the first time
She's in line at the dole with her head held high
While I just lost my job, but didn't lose my pride
And we both know how, how we're gonna make it work when it hurts
When you pick yourself up, you get kicked to the dirt
Trying to make it work, but, man, these times are hard
But we're gonna start by
Drinking old cheap bottles of wine
Shit talking up all night
Doing things we haven't for a while, a while, yeah
We're smiling, but we're close to tears, even after all these years
We just now got the feeling that we're meeting
For the first time
Yeah, drinking old cheap bottles of wine
Shit talking up all night
Saying things we haven't for a while
We're smiling, but we're close to tears, even after all these years
We just now got the feeling that we're meeting
For the first time
Yeah, for the first time
Oh, for the first time
Yeah, for the first time (we just now got the feeling that we're meeting), yeah
For the first time
Oh, these times are hard
Yeah, they're making us crazy
Don't give up on me, baby
Oh, these times are hard
Yeah, they're making us crazy
Don't give up on me, baby
