Lirik Lagu For the First Time - The Script dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu For the First Time - The Script

For the First Time - The Script

She's all laid up in bed with a broken heart

While I'm drinking Jack, all alone in my local bar

And we don't know how, how we got into this mad situation

Only doing things out of frustration

Trying to make it work, but, man, these times are hard

She needs me now, but I can't seem to find the time

I got a new job now on the unemployment line

And we don't know how, how we got into this mess, is it God's test?

Someone help us 'cause we're doing our best

Trying to make it work, but, man, these times are hard

But we're gonna start by

Drinking old cheap bottles of wine

Shit talking up all night

Saying things we haven't for a while, a while, yeah

We're smiling, but we're close to tears, even after all these years

We just now got the feeling that we're meeting

For the first time

She's in line at the dole with her head held high

While I just lost my job, but didn't lose my pride

And we both know how, how we're gonna make it work when it hurts

When you pick yourself up, you get kicked to the dirt

Trying to make it work, but, man, these times are hard

But we're gonna start by

Drinking old cheap bottles of wine

Shit talking up all night

Doing things we haven't for a while, a while, yeah

We're smiling, but we're close to tears, even after all these years

We just now got the feeling that we're meeting

For the first time

Yeah, drinking old cheap bottles of wine

Shit talking up all night

Saying things we haven't for a while

We're smiling, but we're close to tears, even after all these years

We just now got the feeling that we're meeting

For the first time

Yeah, for the first time

Oh, for the first time

Yeah, for the first time (we just now got the feeling that we're meeting), yeah

For the first time

Oh, these times are hard

Yeah, they're making us crazy

Don't give up on me, baby

Oh, these times are hard

Yeah, they're making us crazy

Don't give up on me, baby